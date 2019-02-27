Arkema: Full Year 2018 Results

Regulatory News:
Arkema’s (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors met on 26 February 2019 to
approve the Group's consolidated financial statements for 2018 and the
annual financial statements of the parent company. At the close of the
meeting, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff stated:
“Arkema achieved another excellent set of results in 2018, following
on from three years of strong growth. Our financial performance was up
on the 2017 record level despite a more unfavorable raw materials
environment as well as a mixed macro-economic context towards the end of
the year. Our net debt remains tightly controlled thanks to our
excellent generation of cash.
These results would not have been possible without the hard work of
all of our people and I warmly thank them for that. These results
further reflect the Group’s strength and the quality of its portfolio of
businesses, which combines excellent positions in specialty businesses
offering promising growth opportunities as well as global and
competitive positions in intermediate product lines.
Our performance demonstrates the soundness of Arkema’s ambitious
transformation strategy based on three strong growth pillars: innovation
for sustainable development, bolt-on acquisitions in high value-added
specialties and cutting-edge industrial investments to support our
customers and partners in high-growth geographies.”
2018 KEY FIGURES
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
FY'18
|
|
FY'17
|
|
YoY change
|
|
Sales
|
|
8,816
|
|
8,326
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
1,474
|
|
1,391
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
16.7%
|
|
16.7%
|
|
|
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(448)
|
|
(449)
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
1,026
|
|
942
|
|
+8.9%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
11.6%
|
|
11.3%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization related to purchase price allocation
|
|
(35)
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
(63)
|
|
(52)
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
928
|
|
845
|
|
+9.8%
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
725
|
|
592
|
|
+22.5%
|
|
Net income - Group share
|
|
707
|
|
576
|
|
+22.7%
|
|
Adjusted net income per share (in €)
|
|
9.51
|
|
7.82
|
|
+21.6%
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
76,240,868
|
|
75,682,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Sales rose 5.9% year on year to €8,816 million in
2018. At constant exchange rates and business scope, growth was 7.9%,
led by a 6.3% increase in prices. The price effect was positive in all
three of Arkema’s divisions, reflecting the Group’s policy of raising
its selling prices in a context of significant increases in raw material
costs, as well as a favorable pricing environment for the MMA/PMMA chain
and Fluorogases. Volumes were up 1.6% during the year. Higher volumes in
High Performance Materials, driven by innovation, and in Coating
Solutions more than offset lower volumes in Industrial Specialties,
which mainly stemmed from lower sales quotas for Fluorogases. Excluding
Fluorogases, volumes were up 2.7%. The bolt-on acquisitions carried out
in adhesives, including that of XL Brands completed in early 2018,
contributed 0.8% to overall sales growth. The negative 2.8% currency
effect mainly resulted from the sharp rise in the euro against the US
dollar in the first half of 2018.
The geographic breakdown of the Group’s sales was similar to 2017, with
Europe accounting for 38%, North America 31% and Asia and the rest of
the world 31%.
At €1,474 million, EBITDA reached an all-time high. EBITDA was 6%
up on the excellent 2017 performance despite an unfavorable raw
materials and currency environment. This performance reflects a slight
growth of specialty businesses (which made up 70% of the Group's total
sales in 2018), notably High Performance Materials, and the very good
results achieved by the intermediate chemicals businesses (1).
EBITDA margin came in at 16.7%, stable versus 2017 despite
the dilutive impact of the price increases implemented by the Group on
this ratio. The margin is in line with the Group's mid-term objectives.
Recurring operating income (REBIT) advanced to €1,026 million
from €942 million in 2017. The 2018 figure includes €448 million in
recurring depreciation and amortization, stable compared to 2017 (€449
million). The REBIT margin rose to 11.6% from 11.3 % in
2017.
Operating income increased to €928 million from €845
million in 2017. The 2018 figure includes €63 million in net other
expenses, mainly corresponding to restructuring costs and asset
impairments. It also includes €35 million in depreciation and
amortization, primarily resulting from the revaluation of Bostik, Den
Braven and XL Brands assets as part of the purchase price allocation.
The financial result represented a net expense of €101 million,
overall stable relative to 2017.
_______________
1 The intermediate chemicals businesses comprise the
Acrylics, PMMA and Fluorogases Business Lines.
The Group had a net income tax expense of €114 million in
2018, versus a €162 million net expense in 2017, including a €59 million
one-off tax profit in 2018 with no cash impact arising from the
recognition of deferred tax assets in France. Excluding exceptional
items, the tax rate corresponded to 19% of recurring operating income,
down significantly on the 26% rate for 2017. The year-on-year decrease
resulted from the expected positive impact of the US tax reform and the
geographic mix of the Group's earnings.
As a result, net income – Group share increased significantly to €707
million from €576 million in 2017. Excluding the post-tax impact of
non-recurring items, adjusted net income was up 22.5% on 2017 at €725
million, representing €9.51 per share.
In line with the Group’s dividend policy, the Board of Directors has
decided that at the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2019 it will
recommend increasing the dividend, to be paid entirely in cash, from
€2.30 per share to €2.50, representing a payout rate of 26% of
the Group’s adjusted net income and an increase of around 9% relative to
last year. This decision reflects Arkema’s very good results and the
confidence of the Board of Directors in the Group’s development
prospects. Shares will trade ex-dividend on 27 May 2019 and the dividend
will be paid from 29 May 2019.
2018 PERFORMANCE BY DIVISION
HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS (45% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
FY'18
|
|
FY'17
|
|
YoY change
|
|
Sales
|
|
3,970
|
|
3,830
|
|
+3.7%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
640
|
|
632
|
|
+1.3%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
16.1%
|
|
16.5%
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
481
|
|
474
|
|
+1.5%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
12.1%
|
|
12.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales generated by the High Performance Materials division
totaled €3,970 million, up 3.7% on 2017. At constant exchange
rates and business scope, sales grew by 4.7% with volumes up 2.7%, led
by sustained demand for advanced materials in the areas of lightweight
materials, batteries, 3D printing and consumer goods (sports,
electronics) and the ramp-up of the division’s new manufacturing
facilities. Selling prices increased 2.0%, thanks to the pricing actions
taken by the Group throughout the course of the year. The increase was
even greater in adhesives where the Group implemented significant price
increases given the particularly sharp rise of certain raw materials.
The integration in the adhesives business of XL Brands and of Nitta
Gelatin’s industrial adhesives in Japan contributed around 1.8% to the
division’s sales growth. The currency effect was a negative 2.9% and
stemmed from the sharp rise of the euro in the first half of the year
against the US dollar and the currencies of certain emerging markets.
With EBITDA up 1.3% year on year to €640 million and an EBITDA
margin close to last year at 16.1%, the High Performance
Materials division continued to hold firm despite a more unfavorable
environment for raw materials and currencies. This performance was
achieved thanks to the robust growth of advanced materials, led by
sustainable development innovations and an excellent contribution from
the specialty molecular sieves business, especially in the first quarter
of the year, given the particularly high density of projects finalized
in 2018. In adhesives, the strong increase of raw material costs
temporarily weighed on this business’s performance given its downstream
positioning.
INDUSTRIAL SPECIALTIES (31% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
FY'18
|
|
FY'17
|
|
YoY change
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,699
|
|
2,545
|
|
+6.1%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
675
|
|
585
|
|
+15.4%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
25.0%
|
|
23.0%
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
497
|
|
411
|
|
+20.9%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
18.4%
|
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Specialties sales totaled €2,699 million, up
6.1% year on year. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales
increased 8.6%, driven by a 12.0% price effect, positive in all four of
the division's product lines. Volumes were down 3.4%, mainly due to
lower sales quotas for Fluorogases in Europe and the United States. The
currency effect was a negative 2.5%, primarily attributable to the
stronger euro against the US dollar.
EBITDA amounted to €675 million, up 15.4% year on year,
and the EBITDA margin stood at 25%, with all four of the
division’s product lines contributing to this excellent result. The
division’s results reflect the overall tight market conditions in the
MMA/PMMA chain despite the normalization seen in the last few months of
the year and the good performance of Thiochemicals and Hydrogen
Peroxide, particularly in Asia. They also reflect the benefits from
Europe's F-Gas regulation in the Fluorogases business, which achieved
excellent results in 2018, above our expectations and surpassing the
high levels it achieved in the 2017 reference year.
COATING SOLUTIONS (24% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES)
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
FY'18
|
|
FY'17
|
|
YoY change
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,120
|
|
1,924
|
|
+10.2%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
243
|
|
244
|
|
-0.4%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
11.5%
|
|
12.7%
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
140
|
|
135
|
|
+3.7%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
6.6%
|
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At €2,120 million, sales for the Coating Solutions division rose
10.2% year on year. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales
were up 13.4% on 2017, fueled by a 7.4% positive price effect which
reflects higher selling prices across the entire acrylics chain and by a
good volume momentum mainly in Asia and the United States with a 6.0%
positive effect. The divestment of the oxo-alcohol business in March
2017 resulted in a 0.4% negative scope effect, and the currency effect,
which primarily stemmed from the stronger euro against the US dollar,
was a negative 2.9%.
The division’s EBITDA is stable at €243 million. The
gradual improvement in market conditions for acrylic monomers offset the
impact that higher raw materials costs (especially acrylic acid and MMA)
had on the performance of downstream businesses. EBITDA margin
was 11.5%, notably reflecting the particularly dilutive impact of
the Group’s higher selling prices on this ratio.
CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
In 2018, Arkema generated €499 million in free cash flow
(€565 million in 2017), in a context of higher raw material prices and
while pursuing its ambitious organic investment strategy to support
future growth.
At €1,029 million, cash flow from operating activities was higher than
in 2017 (€1,008 million), as higher EBITDA, lower taxes and the actions
taken to optimize inventory levels in the fourth-quarter more than
offset the mechanical impact on working capital of the sharp rise in
selling prices and raw material costs. At 31 December 2018, the ratio of
working capital to annual sales was 13.4%, close to the record low of
13.1% at 31 December 2017 (14.5% at end-December 2016 excluding the
impact of the Den Braven acquisition).
Recurring and exceptional capital expenditure amounted to €561 million
in 2018, in line with the Group’s guidance. Exceptional capital
expenditure came to €61 million and mainly related to major investment
projects for Thiochemicals in Malaysia and specialty polyamides in Asia.
Recurring capital expenditure represented 5.7% of the Group’s sales.
For 2019, Arkema’s recurring and exceptional expenditure is expected to
amount to around €610 million, with the increase primarily corresponding
to the specialty polyamides projects in Asia.
Free cash flow for 2018 also included a net €42 million cash outflow
from non-recurring items, mainly corresponding to restructuring costs.
The EBITDA to cash conversion rate was 38%, above the Group’s target of
35%.
Portfolio management operations represented a net cash outflow of €213
million, mainly stemming from the acquisition of XL Brands in the
adhesives business in early January 2018.
Cash flow from financing activities represented a net outflow
of €268 million and included the impact of a €2.30 per-share
dividend payment in respect of 2017, representing a total amount of €176
million, €50 million in proceeds from a capital increase reserved for
employees carried out in April 2018, €53 million share buybacks, and
€33 million in interest paid on the Group’s hybrid bond.
At 31 December 2018, net debt stood at €1,006 million,
down on the €1,056 million net debt figure at 31 December 2017. It
represented a gearing of 20% and 0.7 times EBITDA for the year. In
accordance with IFRS, these figures exclude the hybrid bond.
KEY FIGURES FOR FOURTH-QUARTER 2018
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
4Q'18
|
|
4Q'17
|
|
YoY change
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,207
|
|
1,957
|
|
+12.8%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
287
|
|
283
|
|
+1.4%
|
|
High Performance Materials
|
|
125
|
|
131
|
|
-4.6%
|
|
Industrial Specialties
|
|
140
|
|
120
|
|
+16.7%
|
|
Coating Solutions
|
|
44
|
|
44
|
|
-
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
13.0%
|
|
14.5%
|
|
|
|
High Performance Materials
|
|
12.8%
|
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
Industrial Specialties
|
|
20.5%
|
|
19.8%
|
|
|
|
Coating Solutions
|
|
8.2%
|
|
10.1%
|
|
|
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(121)
|
|
(118)
|
|
+2.5%
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
166
|
|
165
|
|
+0.6%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
7.5%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
118
|
|
115
|
|
+2.6%
|
|
Net income - Group share
|
|
126
|
|
137
|
|
-8.0%
|
|
Adjusted net income per share (in €)
|
|
1.53
|
|
1.52
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the fourth quarter of 2018, sales rose 12.8% year on year to €2,207
million. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales
increased by 11.2%. The +7.7% price effect was positive in all three
divisions, reflecting the Group's continued policy of raising its
selling prices to offset higher raw materials costs in its downstream
businesses. Volumes were up 3.5% on fourth-quarter 2017, driven mainly
by the Coating Solutions division. The bolt-on acquisitions carried out
in the adhesives business contributed 1.1% to overall sales growth and
the currency effect was a slightly positive 0.5%.
In a volatile and mixed macro-economic environment, EBITDA rose
to €287 million, up 1.4% against the high comparison base of
fourth-quarter 2017. The specialty businesses delivered a very solid
performance, overall stable compared to last year, whilst growth
reported by the intermediate chemicals businesses offset higher
corporate costs. At 13.0%, the EBITDA margin reflected the dilutive
impact of the Group’s policy of raising its selling prices and the
product mix in the fourth quarter.
Sales for the High Performance Materials division rose
7.6% year on year to €978 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales increased by 5.3%,
reflecting the Group’s continued policy of selectively raising its
selling prices (positive 3.9% price effect) and higher volumes, up 1.4%
against the high base of comparison in fourth-quarter 2017. The bolt-on
acquisitions carried out in adhesives added 2.3% to the division’s
sales. At €125 million, EBITDA was close to last year’s
and the EBITDA margin came to 12.8%. The division’s
fourth-quarter performance was temporarily impacted by the Group's
management of its inventories in a context of highly volatile oil prices.
In the Industrial Specialties division, sales grew 12.7%
year on year to €683 million in fourth-quarter 2018. At
constant exchange rates and business scope, sales were up 12.0%, driven
by a +12.3% price effect, positive for all of the division's businesses,
whereas volumes were close to last year’s (-0.3%). At €140 million,
EBITDA was 16.7% up on fourth-quarter 2017, with a better than
expected contribution from Fluorogases at the end of the year, and very
solid performances from the Thiochemicals and Hydrogen Peroxide
businesses. These factors more than offset the impact, as expected, of
the normalization of market conditions in the MMA/PMMA chain, mainly in
Europe.
Sales in the Coating Solutions division totaled €539
million, up 23.3% on fourth-quarter 2017. At constant exchange rates
and business scope, sales grew by 22.3%, driven by a 13.2% volume
growth, mainly in Asia and North America and by continued price
increases in the acrylics chain with a positive 9.1% price effect. The
division’s EBITDA was stable year on year at €44 million,
as the benefits from higher volumes were fully offset by the impact of
higher raw materials costs in the downstream businesses.
Arkema generated €256 million in free cash flow in the
fourth quarter of 2018, up steeply on the €177 million figure for
fourth-quarter 2017. This increase was achieved thanks to the tight
working capital management, with a €187 million cash inflow (excluding
non-recurring items) on the quarter (+€95 million in fourth-quarter
2017).
CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
IFRS 16, “Leases” came into effect on 1 January 2019. In accordance with
this new standard, the Group’s lease obligations will be accounted for
in the balance sheet as an asset corresponding to the right to use the
leased asset and an equivalent financial liability. In the income
statement, lease payments will now be accounted for as an amortization
of the right to use the asset, and booked in “Depreciation and
amortization”, and as an interest expense booked in “Financial result”.
Finally, in the cash flow statement, lease payments that were previously
presented in “Cash flow from operating activities” will be booked as a
repayment of the financial liability and presented in “Cash flow from
financing activities”, on one hand, and as financial interest expense
presented in “Cash flow from operating activities”, on the other hand.
Consequently, based on an analysis of the Group’s current leases and as
estimates currently stand, the application of IFRS 16 should lead, on
the balance sheet, to an increase of the amount of assets and financial
liabilities of less than 2% of total assets. In the income statement,
EBITDA should increase by approximately 3%, while the impact on the
operating income and net income should be negligible. In the cash flow
statement, cash flow from operating activities should increase by an
amount similar to the expected EBITDA impact with an equivalent decrease
in cash flow from financing activities. The Group estimates that the
application of IFRS 16 does not have a material impact on its mid and
long term objectives.
POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS
In February 2019, Arkema inaugurated a new first-class polyester resin
manufacturing facility in India. This new facility also includes a
dedicated laboratory to provide both application development and
technical support. The facility will help Arkema better serve its
customers in the fast-growing powder coating market in India and in the
Gulf Region.
OUTLOOK FOR 2019
The start of the year remains characterized by a volatile environment
and some geopolitical tensions which are somewhat weighing on global
demand. In this context, Arkema will maintain its focus on internal
momentum and the implementation of its long-term strategy.
Consequently, the Group continues the roll-out of its industrial
projects to reinforce its positions in specialty businesses and
higher-growth regions, its innovation drive for sustainable development,
its acquisition momentum in adhesives, its operational excellence
initiatives as well as its policy of selectively raising its selling
prices.
In 2019 (2), while remaining attentive to the development of
the macro-economic environment, Arkema aims to demonstrate its
resilience in this more complex environment and to consolidate its
financial performance at high levels. In the first quarter, EBITDA is
expected to be slightly below the very high comparison base of
first-quarter 2018. For the full year, the Group aims to achieve an
EBITDA comparable to the 2018 record level with momentum improving
throughout the year, driven notably by the growth of specialty
businesses.
_______________
2 2019 takes into account the new IFRS
16 standard.
Further details on the 2018 results and the outlook are provided in the
"Full year 2018 results" presentation available on Arkema’s website at www.finance.arkema.com
The consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018 have been
audited, and an unqualified certification report has been issued by the
Company's statutory auditors. These financial statements and the
statutory auditors’ report will be available in April in the Company’s
reference document which will be posted online on Arkema’s website at www.finance.arkema.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|
7 May 2019
21 May 2019
1 August 2019
30 October 2019
|
|
Publication of first-quarter 2019 results
Annual General Meeting
Publication of first-half 2019 results
Publication of third-quarter 2019 results
A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema
shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer
performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance
Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally
recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve.
Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ 20,000 people
worldwide and operate in some 50 countries. We are committed to active
engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North
America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products,
new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight
materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com
DISCLAIMER
The information disclosed in this press release may contain
forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position,
results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. Such statements
are based on management's current views and assumptions that could
ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but
not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations,
the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented and changes in
general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any
liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result
of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further
information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is
provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés
financiers.
Balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement data as well
as data relating to the statement of changes in shareholders' equity and
information by business division included in this press release are
extracted from the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018
as approved by Arkema's Board of Directors on 26 February 2019.
Quarterly financial information is not audited.
Information by business division is presented in accordance with
Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.
Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the
Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release. For the
purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group
also uses the REBIT margin calculated as the recurring operating
income (REBIT) as a percentage of sales.
For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly
its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited
analyses):
• scope effect: the impact of changes in the
Group’s scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and
divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time
consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in
capacity are not included in the scope effect.
• currency effect: the mechanical impact of
consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at
different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect
is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period
to the figures for the period under review.
• price effect: the impact of changes in average
selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit
selling price of a range of related products in the period under review
with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period,
multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under
review.
• volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is
estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under
review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in
both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior
period.
ARKEMA Financial Statements
Consolidated financial statements - At the end of December 2018
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,207
|
|
8,816
|
|
1,957
|
|
8,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(1,795)
|
|
(6,841)
|
|
(1,559)
|
|
(6,467)
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(61)
|
|
(237)
|
|
(59)
|
|
(235)
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(194)
|
|
(747)
|
|
(185)
|
|
(727)
|
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
(51)
|
|
(63)
|
|
(32)
|
|
(52)
|
|
Operating income
|
|
106
|
|
928
|
|
122
|
|
845
|
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
Financial result
|
|
(28)
|
|
(101)
|
|
(25)
|
|
(103)
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
51
|
|
(114)
|
|
40
|
|
(162)
|
|
Net income
|
|
129
|
|
715
|
|
138
|
|
581
|
|
Of which non-controlling interests
|
|
3
|
|
8
|
|
1
|
|
5
|
|
Net income - Group share
|
|
126
|
|
707
|
|
137
|
|
576
|
|
Earnings per share (amount in euros)
|
|
1.21
|
|
8.84
|
|
1.37
|
|
7.17
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros)
|
|
1.21
|
|
8.82
|
|
1.36
|
|
7.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
129
|
|
715
|
|
138
|
|
581
|
|
Hedging adjustments
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
(5)
|
|
20
|
|
Other items
|
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
|
Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Change in translation adjustments
|
|
27
|
|
41
|
|
(17)
|
|
(200)
|
|
Other recyclable comprehensive income
|
|
24
|
|
35
|
|
(26)
|
|
(184)
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses
|
|
(22)
|
|
(3)
|
|
16
|
|
32
|
|
Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses
|
|
4
|
|
(1)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(11)
|
|
Other non-recyclable comprehensive income
|
|
(18)
|
|
(4)
|
|
10
|
|
21
|
|
Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity
|
|
6
|
|
31
|
|
(16)
|
|
(163)
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
135
|
|
746
|
|
122
|
|
418
|
|
Of which: non-controlling interest
|
|
4
|
|
9
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
Comprehensive income - Group share
|
|
131
|
|
737
|
|
118
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4rd quarter 2018
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
978
|
|
683
|
|
539
|
|
7
|
|
2,207
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
2
|
|
18
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
980
|
|
701
|
|
555
|
|
7
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
125
|
|
140
|
|
44
|
|
(22)
|
|
287
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
(47)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(121)
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
|
83
|
|
93
|
|
18
|
|
(28)
|
|
166
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(2)
|
|
3
|
|
(51)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
44
|
|
71
|
|
16
|
|
(25)
|
|
106
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
89
|
|
103
|
|
64
|
|
14
|
|
270
|
Of which recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
79
|
|
75
|
|
64
|
|
14
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4rd quarter 2017
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
909
|
|
606
|
|
437
|
|
5
|
|
1,957
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
2
|
|
34
|
|
17
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
911
|
|
640
|
|
454
|
|
5
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
131
|
|
120
|
|
44
|
|
(12)
|
|
283
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
(42)
|
|
(28)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(118)
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
|
89
|
|
78
|
|
16
|
|
(18)
|
|
165
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(32)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
73
|
|
71
|
|
9
|
|
(31)
|
|
122
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
74
|
|
79
|
|
43
|
|
11
|
|
207
|
Of which recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
74
|
|
69
|
|
43
|
|
11
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of December 2018
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
3,970
|
|
2,699
|
|
2,120
|
|
27
|
|
8,816
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
10
|
|
159
|
|
75
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
3,980
|
|
2,858
|
|
2,195
|
|
27
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
640
|
|
675
|
|
243
|
|
(84)
|
|
1,474
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
(178)
|
|
(103)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(448)
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
|
481
|
|
497
|
|
140
|
|
(92)
|
|
1,026
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(35)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
(24)
|
|
(4)
|
|
6
|
|
(63)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
405
|
|
473
|
|
136
|
|
(86)
|
|
928
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
199
|
|
238
|
|
117
|
|
37
|
|
591
|
Of which recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
168
|
|
178
|
|
117
|
|
37
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of December 2017
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
3,830
|
|
2,545
|
|
1,924
|
|
27
|
|
8,326
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
7
|
|
141
|
|
72
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
3,837
|
|
2,686
|
|
1,996
|
|
27
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
632
|
|
585
|
|
244
|
|
(70)
|
|
1,391
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(158)
|
|
(174)
|
|
(109)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(449)
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
|
474
|
|
411
|
|
135
|
|
(78)
|
|
942
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(45)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(16)
|
|
(52)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
410
|
|
402
|
|
127
|
|
(94)
|
|
845
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
186
|
|
165
|
|
88
|
|
20
|
|
459
|
Of which recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
168
|
|
144
|
|
88
|
|
20
|
|
420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow - operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
715
|
|
581
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets
|
|
508
|
|
501
|
|
Provisions, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
|
|
(81)
|
|
(41)
|
|
(Gains)/losses on sales of assets
|
|
(3)
|
|
(2)
|
|
Undistributed affiliate equity earnings
|
|
(1)
|
|
2
|
|
Change in working capital
|
|
(130)
|
|
(41)
|
|
Other changes
|
|
21
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
1,029
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow - investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
|
|
(591)
|
|
(459)
|
|
Change in fixed asset payables
|
|
53
|
|
6
|
|
Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(201)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Increase in long-term loans
|
|
(59)
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenditures
|
|
(798)
|
|
(514)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
|
|
4
|
|
10
|
|
Change in fixed asset receivables
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash sold
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
Repayment of long-term loans
|
|
51
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total divestitures
|
|
55
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
(743)
|
|
(448)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow - financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance (repayment) of shares and other equity
|
|
54
|
|
3
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(53)
|
|
(17)
|
|
Dividends paid to parent company shareholders
|
|
(176)
|
|
(155)
|
|
Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes
|
|
(33)
|
|
(33)
|
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
|
Increase in long-term debt
|
|
1
|
|
902
|
|
Decrease in long-term debt
|
|
(18)
|
|
(32)
|
|
Increase/ decrease in short-term borrowings
|
|
(39)
|
|
(472)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
(268)
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
18
|
|
752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope
|
|
(15)
|
|
63
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,438
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
1,441
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,877
|
|
2,706
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
2,627
|
|
2,464
|
|
Equity affiliates : investments and loans
|
|
38
|
|
30
|
|
Other investments
|
|
33
|
|
30
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
209
|
|
150
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
243
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
6,027
|
|
5,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,136
|
|
1,145
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
1,247
|
|
1,115
|
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
173
|
|
181
|
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
|
80
|
|
70
|
|
Other current financial assets
|
|
7
|
|
17
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,441
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
4,084
|
|
3,966
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
10,111
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
766
|
|
759
|
|
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
|
|
4,099
|
|
3,575
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(28)
|
|
(2)
|
|
Translation adjustments
|
|
142
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - GROUP SHARE
|
|
4,979
|
|
4,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
49
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
5,028
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
268
|
|
271
|
|
Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits
|
|
470
|
|
460
|
|
Other provisions and non-current liabilities
|
|
433
|
|
443
|
|
Non-current debt
|
|
2,246
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
3,417
|
|
3,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,037
|
|
965
|
|
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
|
|
343
|
|
377
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
78
|
|
82
|
|
Other current financial liabilities
|
|
7
|
|
10
|
|
Current debt
|
|
201
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
1,666
|
|
1,678
|
|
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
10,111
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Shareholders'
equity - Group
share
|
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
|
Shareholders'
equity
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Paid-in
surplus
|
|
Hybrid
bonds
|
|
Retained
earnings
|
|
Translation
adjustments
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
At January 1, 2018
|
|
75,870,506
|
|
759
|
|
1,216
|
|
689
|
|
1,670
|
|
101
|
|
(33,225)
|
|
(2)
|
|
4,433
|
|
41
|
|
4,474
|
|
Cash dividend
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(209)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(209)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(213)
|
|
Issuance of share capital
|
|
710,986
|
|
7
|
|
47
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
54
|
|
-
|
|
54
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(557,642)
|
|
(53)
|
|
(53)
|
|
-
|
|
(53)
|
|
Grants of treasury shares to employees
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
|
-
|
|
271,869
|
|
27
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
Transactions with shareholders
|
|
710,986
|
|
7
|
|
47
|
|
-
|
|
(219)
|
|
-
|
|
(285,773)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(191)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(192)
|
|
Net income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
706
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
706
|
|
9
|
|
715
|
|
Total income and expense recognized directly
through equity
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
|
41
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
31
|
|
-
|
|
31
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
696
|
|
41
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
737
|
|
9
|
|
746
|
|
At December 31, 2018
|
|
76,581,492
|
|
766
|
|
1,263
|
|
689
|
|
2,147
|
|
142
|
|
(318,998)
|
|
(28)
|
|
4,979
|
|
49
|
|
5,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|
|
|
To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and
its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance
indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by
the
IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these
indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial
statements under IFRS.
|
|
|
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
928
|
|
845
|
|
106
|
|
122
|
|
- Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of businesses
|
|
(35)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(11)
|
|
- Other income and expenses
|
|
(63)
|
|
(52)
|
|
(51)
|
|
(32)
|
|
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT)
|
|
1,026
|
|
942
|
|
166
|
|
165
|
|
- Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(448)
|
|
(449)
|
|
(121)
|
|
(118)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
1,474
|
|
1,391
|
|
287
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of depreciation and amortizations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(508)
|
|
(501)
|
|
(153)
|
|
(136)
|
|
Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(448)
|
|
(449)
|
|
(121)
|
|
(118)
|
|
Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation
of assets as part of the
allocation of the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
(35)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(11)
|
|
Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses
|
|
(25)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(23)
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE
|
|
707
|
|
576
|
|
126
|
|
137
|
|
- Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of businesses
|
|
(35)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(11)
|
|
- Other income and expenses
|
|
(63)
|
|
(52)
|
|
(51)
|
|
(32)
|
|
- Other income and expenses - Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
- Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of assets as part of the
allocation of the
purchase price of businesses
|
|
8
|
|
12
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
- Taxes on other income and expenses
|
|
10
|
|
14
|
|
6
|
|
8
|
|
- One-time tax-effects
|
|
62
|
|
55
|
|
60
|
|
55
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|
|
725
|
|
592
|
|
118
|
|
115
|
|
- Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
76,240,868
|
|
75,682,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares
|
|
76,377,502
|
|
75,895,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
|
|
9.51
|
|
7.82
|
|
1.53
|
|
1.52
|
|
DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
|
|
9.49
|
|
7.80
|
|
1.53
|
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS
|
|
591
|
|
459
|
|
270
|
|
207
|
|
- Exceptional capital expenditure
|
|
61
|
|
10
|
|
27
|
|
6
|
|
- Investments relating to portfolio management operations
|
|
4
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
- Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt
|
|
26
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
4
|
|
RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
|
|
500
|
|
420
|
|
232
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW AND EBITDA TO CASH CONVERSION RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
4th quarter 2018
|
|
4th quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
1,029
|
|
1,008
|
|
418
|
|
350
|
|
+ Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
(743)
|
|
(448)
|
|
(174)
|
|
(174)
|
|
NET CASH FLOW
|
|
286
|
|
560
|
|
244
|
|
176
|
|
- Net cash flow from portfolio management operations
|
|
(213)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(1)
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
|
499
|
|
565
|
|
256
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds
to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash flow
|
|
499
|
|
565
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Exceptional capital expenditure
|
|
(61)
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
|
|
560
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
1,474
|
|
1,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA TO CASH CONVERSION RATE
|
|
38.0%
|
|
41.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WORKING CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,136
|
|
1,145
|
|
+ Accounts receivable
|
|
1,247
|
|
1,115
|
|
+ Other receivables including income taxes
|
|
253
|
|
251
|
|
+ Other current financial assets
|
|
7
|
|
17
|
|
- Accounts payable
|
|
1,037
|
|
965
|
|
- Other liabilities including income taxes
|
|
421
|
|
459
|
|
- Other current financial liabilities
|
|
7
|
|
10
|
|
WORKING CAPITAL
|
|
1,178
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill, net
|
|
1,618
|
|
1,525
|
|
+ Intangible assets other than goodwill, and property, plant and
equipment, net
|
|
3,886
|
|
3,645
|
|
+ Investments in equity affiliates
|
|
38
|
|
30
|
|
+ Other investments and other non-current assets
|
|
276
|
|
260
|
|
+ Working capital
|
|
1,178
|
|
1,094
|
|
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
|
|
6,996
|
|
6,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET DEBT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current debt
|
|
2,246
|
|
2,250
|
|
+ Current debt
|
|
201
|
|
244
|
|
- Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,441
|
|
1,438
|
|
NET DEBT
|
|
1,006
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROACE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of December 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
1,026
|
|
942
|
|
Average capital employed *
|
|
6,775
|
|
6.691
|
|
ROACE
|
|
15.1%
|
|
14.1%
|
|
* Average capital employed at the end of the current and the
prior year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006166/en/