Arkema: Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/27/2019 | 01:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Record financial performance €8.8 billion sales , up 5.9 % on 2017, with 7.9% organic growth

, % on 2017, with 7.9% organic growth €1,474 million EBITDA, up 6% on the excellent 2017 performance and at another record high

on the excellent 2017 performance and at another record high A very solid year-end with fourth-quarter EBITDA at €287 million , up slightly on fourth-quarter 2017

at , up slightly on fourth-quarter 2017 EBITDA margin of 16.7% , stable at a high level in a more unfavorable raw materials and currency context, and REBIT margin slightly up at 11.6% from 11.3% in 2017

, stable at a high level in a more unfavorable raw materials and currency context, and slightly up at from 11.3% in 2017 Adjusted net income up by a strong 22.5% to €725 million, representing €9.51 per share (€7.82 in 2017) Excellent cash generation Free cash flow of €499 million , despite an acceleration of major organic growth investments

, despite an acceleration of major organic growth investments Net debt scaled back to €1 billion, i.e. 0.7x 2018 EBITDA Strong momentum of projects Ongoing integration of bolt-on acquisitions and implementation of synergies in adhesives

Ramp-up of organic growth investments in advanced materials and Thiochemicals

and Step-up of cross-functional initiatives in corporate social responsibility, digital transformation and commercial excellence Proposed dividend increase to €2.50 per share (from €2.30 in the prior year). Regulatory News: Arkema’s (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors met on 26 February 2019 to approve the Group's consolidated financial statements for 2018 and the annual financial statements of the parent company. At the close of the meeting, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff stated: “Arkema achieved another excellent set of results in 2018, following on from three years of strong growth. Our financial performance was up on the 2017 record level despite a more unfavorable raw materials environment as well as a mixed macro-economic context towards the end of the year. Our net debt remains tightly controlled thanks to our excellent generation of cash. These results would not have been possible without the hard work of all of our people and I warmly thank them for that. These results further reflect the Group’s strength and the quality of its portfolio of businesses, which combines excellent positions in specialty businesses offering promising growth opportunities as well as global and competitive positions in intermediate product lines. Our performance demonstrates the soundness of Arkema’s ambitious transformation strategy based on three strong growth pillars: innovation for sustainable development, bolt-on acquisitions in high value-added specialties and cutting-edge industrial investments to support our customers and partners in high-growth geographies.” 2018 KEY FIGURES (In millions of euros) FY'18 FY'17 YoY change Sales 8,816 8,326 +5.9% EBITDA 1,474 1,391 +6.0% EBITDA margin 16.7% 16.7% Recurring depreciation and amortization (448) (449) -0.2% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 1,026 942 +8.9% REBIT margin 11.6% 11.3% Depreciation and amortization related to purchase price allocation (35) (45) Other income and expenses (63) (52) Operating income 928 845 +9.8% Adjusted net income 725 592 +22.5% Net income - Group share 707 576 +22.7% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 9.51 7.82 +21.6% Weighted average number of ordinary shares 76,240,868 75,682,844 2018 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE Sales rose 5.9% year on year to €8,816 million in 2018. At constant exchange rates and business scope, growth was 7.9%, led by a 6.3% increase in prices. The price effect was positive in all three of Arkema’s divisions, reflecting the Group’s policy of raising its selling prices in a context of significant increases in raw material costs, as well as a favorable pricing environment for the MMA/PMMA chain and Fluorogases. Volumes were up 1.6% during the year. Higher volumes in High Performance Materials, driven by innovation, and in Coating Solutions more than offset lower volumes in Industrial Specialties, which mainly stemmed from lower sales quotas for Fluorogases. Excluding Fluorogases, volumes were up 2.7%. The bolt-on acquisitions carried out in adhesives, including that of XL Brands completed in early 2018, contributed 0.8% to overall sales growth. The negative 2.8% currency effect mainly resulted from the sharp rise in the euro against the US dollar in the first half of 2018. The geographic breakdown of the Group’s sales was similar to 2017, with Europe accounting for 38%, North America 31% and Asia and the rest of the world 31%. At €1,474 million, EBITDA reached an all-time high. EBITDA was 6% up on the excellent 2017 performance despite an unfavorable raw materials and currency environment. This performance reflects a slight growth of specialty businesses (which made up 70% of the Group's total sales in 2018), notably High Performance Materials, and the very good results achieved by the intermediate chemicals businesses (1). EBITDA margin came in at 16.7%, stable versus 2017 despite the dilutive impact of the price increases implemented by the Group on this ratio. The margin is in line with the Group's mid-term objectives. Recurring operating income (REBIT) advanced to €1,026 million from €942 million in 2017. The 2018 figure includes €448 million in recurring depreciation and amortization, stable compared to 2017 (€449 million). The REBIT margin rose to 11.6% from 11.3 % in 2017. Operating income increased to €928 million from €845 million in 2017. The 2018 figure includes €63 million in net other expenses, mainly corresponding to restructuring costs and asset impairments. It also includes €35 million in depreciation and amortization, primarily resulting from the revaluation of Bostik, Den Braven and XL Brands assets as part of the purchase price allocation. The financial result represented a net expense of €101 million, overall stable relative to 2017. _______________ 1 The intermediate chemicals businesses comprise the Acrylics, PMMA and Fluorogases Business Lines. The Group had a net income tax expense of €114 million in 2018, versus a €162 million net expense in 2017, including a €59 million one-off tax profit in 2018 with no cash impact arising from the recognition of deferred tax assets in France. Excluding exceptional items, the tax rate corresponded to 19% of recurring operating income, down significantly on the 26% rate for 2017. The year-on-year decrease resulted from the expected positive impact of the US tax reform and the geographic mix of the Group's earnings. As a result, net income – Group share increased significantly to €707 million from €576 million in 2017. Excluding the post-tax impact of non-recurring items, adjusted net income was up 22.5% on 2017 at €725 million, representing €9.51 per share. In line with the Group’s dividend policy, the Board of Directors has decided that at the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2019 it will recommend increasing the dividend, to be paid entirely in cash, from €2.30 per share to €2.50, representing a payout rate of 26% of the Group’s adjusted net income and an increase of around 9% relative to last year. This decision reflects Arkema’s very good results and the confidence of the Board of Directors in the Group’s development prospects. Shares will trade ex-dividend on 27 May 2019 and the dividend will be paid from 29 May 2019. 2018 PERFORMANCE BY DIVISION HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS (45% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) (In millions of euros) FY'18 FY'17 YoY change Sales 3,970 3,830 +3.7% EBITDA 640 632 +1.3% EBITDA margin 16.1% 16.5% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 481 474 +1.5% REBIT margin 12.1% 12.4% Sales generated by the High Performance Materials division totaled €3,970 million, up 3.7% on 2017. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales grew by 4.7% with volumes up 2.7%, led by sustained demand for advanced materials in the areas of lightweight materials, batteries, 3D printing and consumer goods (sports, electronics) and the ramp-up of the division’s new manufacturing facilities. Selling prices increased 2.0%, thanks to the pricing actions taken by the Group throughout the course of the year. The increase was even greater in adhesives where the Group implemented significant price increases given the particularly sharp rise of certain raw materials. The integration in the adhesives business of XL Brands and of Nitta Gelatin’s industrial adhesives in Japan contributed around 1.8% to the division’s sales growth. The currency effect was a negative 2.9% and stemmed from the sharp rise of the euro in the first half of the year against the US dollar and the currencies of certain emerging markets. With EBITDA up 1.3% year on year to €640 million and an EBITDA margin close to last year at 16.1%, the High Performance Materials division continued to hold firm despite a more unfavorable environment for raw materials and currencies. This performance was achieved thanks to the robust growth of advanced materials, led by sustainable development innovations and an excellent contribution from the specialty molecular sieves business, especially in the first quarter of the year, given the particularly high density of projects finalized in 2018. In adhesives, the strong increase of raw material costs temporarily weighed on this business’s performance given its downstream positioning. INDUSTRIAL SPECIALTIES (31% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) (In millions of euros) FY'18 FY'17 YoY change Sales 2,699 2,545 +6.1% EBITDA 675 585 +15.4% EBITDA margin 25.0% 23.0% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 497 411 +20.9% REBIT margin 18.4% 16.1% Industrial Specialties sales totaled €2,699 million, up 6.1% year on year. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales increased 8.6%, driven by a 12.0% price effect, positive in all four of the division's product lines. Volumes were down 3.4%, mainly due to lower sales quotas for Fluorogases in Europe and the United States. The currency effect was a negative 2.5%, primarily attributable to the stronger euro against the US dollar. EBITDA amounted to €675 million, up 15.4% year on year, and the EBITDA margin stood at 25%, with all four of the division’s product lines contributing to this excellent result. The division’s results reflect the overall tight market conditions in the MMA/PMMA chain despite the normalization seen in the last few months of the year and the good performance of Thiochemicals and Hydrogen Peroxide, particularly in Asia. They also reflect the benefits from Europe's F-Gas regulation in the Fluorogases business, which achieved excellent results in 2018, above our expectations and surpassing the high levels it achieved in the 2017 reference year. COATING SOLUTIONS (24% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES) (In millions of euros) FY'18 FY'17 YoY change Sales 2,120 1,924 +10.2% EBITDA 243 244 -0.4% EBITDA margin 11.5% 12.7% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 140 135 +3.7% REBIT margin 6.6% 7.0% At €2,120 million, sales for the Coating Solutions division rose 10.2% year on year. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales were up 13.4% on 2017, fueled by a 7.4% positive price effect which reflects higher selling prices across the entire acrylics chain and by a good volume momentum mainly in Asia and the United States with a 6.0% positive effect. The divestment of the oxo-alcohol business in March 2017 resulted in a 0.4% negative scope effect, and the currency effect, which primarily stemmed from the stronger euro against the US dollar, was a negative 2.9%. The division’s EBITDA is stable at €243 million. The gradual improvement in market conditions for acrylic monomers offset the impact that higher raw materials costs (especially acrylic acid and MMA) had on the performance of downstream businesses. EBITDA margin was 11.5%, notably reflecting the particularly dilutive impact of the Group’s higher selling prices on this ratio. CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 In 2018, Arkema generated €499 million in free cash flow (€565 million in 2017), in a context of higher raw material prices and while pursuing its ambitious organic investment strategy to support future growth. At €1,029 million, cash flow from operating activities was higher than in 2017 (€1,008 million), as higher EBITDA, lower taxes and the actions taken to optimize inventory levels in the fourth-quarter more than offset the mechanical impact on working capital of the sharp rise in selling prices and raw material costs. At 31 December 2018, the ratio of working capital to annual sales was 13.4%, close to the record low of 13.1% at 31 December 2017 (14.5% at end-December 2016 excluding the impact of the Den Braven acquisition). Recurring and exceptional capital expenditure amounted to €561 million in 2018, in line with the Group’s guidance. Exceptional capital expenditure came to €61 million and mainly related to major investment projects for Thiochemicals in Malaysia and specialty polyamides in Asia. Recurring capital expenditure represented 5.7% of the Group’s sales. For 2019, Arkema’s recurring and exceptional expenditure is expected to amount to around €610 million, with the increase primarily corresponding to the specialty polyamides projects in Asia. Free cash flow for 2018 also included a net €42 million cash outflow from non-recurring items, mainly corresponding to restructuring costs. The EBITDA to cash conversion rate was 38%, above the Group’s target of 35%. Portfolio management operations represented a net cash outflow of €213 million, mainly stemming from the acquisition of XL Brands in the adhesives business in early January 2018. Cash flow from financing activities represented a net outflow of €268 million and included the impact of a €2.30 per-share dividend payment in respect of 2017, representing a total amount of €176 million, €50 million in proceeds from a capital increase reserved for employees carried out in April 2018, €53 million share buybacks, and €33 million in interest paid on the Group’s hybrid bond. At 31 December 2018, net debt stood at €1,006 million, down on the €1,056 million net debt figure at 31 December 2017. It represented a gearing of 20% and 0.7 times EBITDA for the year. In accordance with IFRS, these figures exclude the hybrid bond. KEY FIGURES FOR FOURTH-QUARTER 2018 (In millions of euros) 4Q'18 4Q'17 YoY change Sales 2,207 1,957 +12.8% EBITDA 287 283 +1.4% High Performance Materials 125 131 -4.6% Industrial Specialties 140 120 +16.7% Coating Solutions 44 44 - EBITDA margin 13.0% 14.5% High Performance Materials 12.8% 14.4% Industrial Specialties 20.5% 19.8% Coating Solutions 8.2% 10.1% Recurring depreciation and amortization (121) (118) +2.5% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 166 165 +0.6% REBIT margin 7.5% 8.4% Adjusted net income 118 115 +2.6% Net income - Group share 126 137 -8.0% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 1.53 1.52 +0.7% In the fourth quarter of 2018, sales rose 12.8% year on year to €2,207 million. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales increased by 11.2%. The +7.7% price effect was positive in all three divisions, reflecting the Group's continued policy of raising its selling prices to offset higher raw materials costs in its downstream businesses. Volumes were up 3.5% on fourth-quarter 2017, driven mainly by the Coating Solutions division. The bolt-on acquisitions carried out in the adhesives business contributed 1.1% to overall sales growth and the currency effect was a slightly positive 0.5%. In a volatile and mixed macro-economic environment, EBITDA rose to €287 million, up 1.4% against the high comparison base of fourth-quarter 2017. The specialty businesses delivered a very solid performance, overall stable compared to last year, whilst growth reported by the intermediate chemicals businesses offset higher corporate costs. At 13.0%, the EBITDA margin reflected the dilutive impact of the Group’s policy of raising its selling prices and the product mix in the fourth quarter. Sales for the High Performance Materials division rose 7.6% year on year to €978 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales increased by 5.3%, reflecting the Group’s continued policy of selectively raising its selling prices (positive 3.9% price effect) and higher volumes, up 1.4% against the high base of comparison in fourth-quarter 2017. The bolt-on acquisitions carried out in adhesives added 2.3% to the division’s sales. At €125 million, EBITDA was close to last year’s and the EBITDA margin came to 12.8%. The division’s fourth-quarter performance was temporarily impacted by the Group's management of its inventories in a context of highly volatile oil prices. In the Industrial Specialties division, sales grew 12.7% year on year to €683 million in fourth-quarter 2018. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales were up 12.0%, driven by a +12.3% price effect, positive for all of the division's businesses, whereas volumes were close to last year’s (-0.3%). At €140 million, EBITDA was 16.7% up on fourth-quarter 2017, with a better than expected contribution from Fluorogases at the end of the year, and very solid performances from the Thiochemicals and Hydrogen Peroxide businesses. These factors more than offset the impact, as expected, of the normalization of market conditions in the MMA/PMMA chain, mainly in Europe. Sales in the Coating Solutions division totaled €539 million, up 23.3% on fourth-quarter 2017. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales grew by 22.3%, driven by a 13.2% volume growth, mainly in Asia and North America and by continued price increases in the acrylics chain with a positive 9.1% price effect. The division’s EBITDA was stable year on year at €44 million, as the benefits from higher volumes were fully offset by the impact of higher raw materials costs in the downstream businesses. Arkema generated €256 million in free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018, up steeply on the €177 million figure for fourth-quarter 2017. This increase was achieved thanks to the tight working capital management, with a €187 million cash inflow (excluding non-recurring items) on the quarter (+€95 million in fourth-quarter 2017). CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IFRS 16, “Leases” came into effect on 1 January 2019. In accordance with this new standard, the Group’s lease obligations will be accounted for in the balance sheet as an asset corresponding to the right to use the leased asset and an equivalent financial liability. In the income statement, lease payments will now be accounted for as an amortization of the right to use the asset, and booked in “Depreciation and amortization”, and as an interest expense booked in “Financial result”. Finally, in the cash flow statement, lease payments that were previously presented in “Cash flow from operating activities” will be booked as a repayment of the financial liability and presented in “Cash flow from financing activities”, on one hand, and as financial interest expense presented in “Cash flow from operating activities”, on the other hand. Consequently, based on an analysis of the Group’s current leases and as estimates currently stand, the application of IFRS 16 should lead, on the balance sheet, to an increase of the amount of assets and financial liabilities of less than 2% of total assets. In the income statement, EBITDA should increase by approximately 3%, while the impact on the operating income and net income should be negligible. In the cash flow statement, cash flow from operating activities should increase by an amount similar to the expected EBITDA impact with an equivalent decrease in cash flow from financing activities. The Group estimates that the application of IFRS 16 does not have a material impact on its mid and long term objectives. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS In February 2019, Arkema inaugurated a new first-class polyester resin manufacturing facility in India. This new facility also includes a dedicated laboratory to provide both application development and technical support. The facility will help Arkema better serve its customers in the fast-growing powder coating market in India and in the Gulf Region. OUTLOOK FOR 2019 The start of the year remains characterized by a volatile environment and some geopolitical tensions which are somewhat weighing on global demand. In this context, Arkema will maintain its focus on internal momentum and the implementation of its long-term strategy. Consequently, the Group continues the roll-out of its industrial projects to reinforce its positions in specialty businesses and higher-growth regions, its innovation drive for sustainable development, its acquisition momentum in adhesives, its operational excellence initiatives as well as its policy of selectively raising its selling prices. In 2019 (2), while remaining attentive to the development of the macro-economic environment, Arkema aims to demonstrate its resilience in this more complex environment and to consolidate its financial performance at high levels. In the first quarter, EBITDA is expected to be slightly below the very high comparison base of first-quarter 2018. For the full year, the Group aims to achieve an EBITDA comparable to the 2018 record level with momentum improving throughout the year, driven notably by the growth of specialty businesses. _______________

2 2019 takes into account the new IFRS 16 standard. Further details on the 2018 results and the outlook are provided in the "Full year 2018 results" presentation available on Arkema’s website at www.finance.arkema.com The consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018 have been audited, and an unqualified certification report has been issued by the Company's statutory auditors. These financial statements and the statutory auditors’ report will be available in April in the Company’s reference document which will be posted online on Arkema’s website at www.finance.arkema.com FINANCIAL CALENDAR 7 May 2019 21 May 2019 1 August 2019 30 October 2019 Publication of first-quarter 2019 results Annual General Meeting Publication of first-half 2019 results Publication of third-quarter 2019 results A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com DISCLAIMER The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented and changes in general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. Balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement data as well as data relating to the statement of changes in shareholders' equity and information by business division included in this press release are extracted from the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2018 as approved by Arkema's Board of Directors on 26 February 2019. Quarterly financial information is not audited. Information by business division is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by management. Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release. For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group also uses the REBIT margin calculated as the recurring operating income (REBIT) as a percentage of sales. For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited analyses): • scope effect: the impact of changes in the Group’s scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in capacity are not included in the scope effect. • currency effect: the mechanical impact of consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures for the period under review. • price effect: the impact of changes in average selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit selling price of a range of related products in the period under review with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under review. • volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period. ARKEMA Financial Statements Consolidated financial statements - At the end of December 2018 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 4th quarter 2018 End of December 2018 4th quarter 2017 End of December 2017 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) Sales 2,207 8,816 1,957 8,326 Operating expenses (1,795) (6,841) (1,559) (6,467) Research and development expenses (61) (237) (59) (235) Selling and administrative expenses (194) (747) (185) (727) Other income and expenses (51) (63) (32) (52) Operating income 106 928 122 845 Equity in income of affiliates 0 2 1 1 Financial result (28) (101) (25) (103) Income taxes 51 (114) 40 (162) Net income 129 715 138 581 Of which non-controlling interests 3 8 1 5 Net income - Group share 126 707 137 576 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.21 8.84 1.37 7.17 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.21 8.82 1.36 7.15 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4th quarter 2018 End of December 2018 4th quarter 2017 End of December 2017 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) Net income 129 715 138 581 Hedging adjustments 3 1 (5) 20 Other items (6) (7) (4) (4) Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items - - - - Change in translation adjustments 27 41 (17) (200) Other recyclable comprehensive income 24 35 (26) (184) Actuarial gains and losses (22) (3) 16 32 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 4 (1) (6) (11) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (18) (4) 10 21 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity 6 31 (16) (163) Comprehensive income 135 746 122 418 Of which: non-controlling interest 4 9 4 5 Comprehensive income - Group share 131 737 118 413 INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION (audited) 4rd quarter 2018 (In millions of euros) High

Performance

Materials Industrial

Specialties Coating

Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 978 683 539 7 2,207 Inter-division sales 2 18 16 - Total sales 980 701 555 7 EBITDA 125 140 44 (22) 287 Recurring depreciation and amortization (42) (47) (26) (6) (121) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 83 93 18 (28) 166 Depreciation and amortization related to the

revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as

part of the allocation of the purchase price of

businesses (9) - - - (9) Other income and expenses (30) (22) (2) 3 (51) Operating income 44 71 16 (25) 106 Equity in income of affiliates 0 0 - - - Intangible assets and property, plant and

equipment additions 89 103 64 14 270 Of which recurring capital expenditure 79 75 64 14 232 4rd quarter 2017 (In millions of euros) High

Performance

Materials Industrial

Specialties Coating

Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 909 606 437 5 1,957 Inter-division sales 2 34 17 - Total sales 911 640 454 5 EBITDA 131 120 44 (12) 283 Recurring depreciation and amortization (42) (42) (28) (6) (118) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 89 78 16 (18) 165 Depreciation and amortization related to the

revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as

part of the allocation of the purchase price of

businesses (11) - - - (11) Other income and expenses (5) (7) (7) (13) (32) Operating income 73 71 9 (31) 122 Equity in income of affiliates 0 1 - - 1 Intangible assets and property, plant and

equipment additions 74 79 43 11 207 Of which recurring capital expenditure 74 69 43 11 197 INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION (audited) End of December 2018 (In millions of euros) High

Performance

Materials Industrial

Specialties Coating

Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 3,970 2,699 2,120 27 8,816 Inter-division sales 10 159 75 - Total sales 3,980 2,858 2,195 27 EBITDA 640 675 243 (84) 1,474 Recurring depreciation and amortization (159) (178) (103) (8) (448) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 481 497 140 (92) 1,026 Depreciation and amortization related to the

revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as

part of the allocation of the purchase price of

businesses (35) - - - (35) Other income and expenses (41) (24) (4) 6 (63) Operating income 405 473 136 (86) 928 Equity in income of affiliates 1 1 - - 2 Intangible assets and property, plant and

equipment additions 199 238 117 37 591 Of which recurring capital expenditure 168 178 117 37 500 End of December 2017 (In millions of euros) High

Performance

Materials Industrial

Specialties Coating

Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 3,830 2,545 1,924 27 8,326 Inter-division sales 7 141 72 - Total sales 3,837 2,686 1,996 27 EBITDA 632 585 244 (70) 1,391 Recurring depreciation and amortization (158) (174) (109) (8) (449) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 474 411 135 (78) 942 Depreciation and amortization related to the

revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as

part of the allocation of the purchase price of

businesses (45) - - - (45) Other income and expenses (19) (9) (8) (16) (52) Operating income 410 402 127 (94) 845 Equity in income of affiliates 1 - - - 1 Intangible assets and property, plant and

equipment additions 186 165 88 20 459 Of which recurring capital expenditure 168 144 88 20 420 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of December 2018 End of December 2017 (In millions of euros) (audited) (audited) Cash flow - operating activities Net income 715 581 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 508 501 Provisions, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (81) (41) (Gains)/losses on sales of assets (3) (2) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings (1) 2 Change in working capital (130) (41) Other changes 21 8 Cash flow from operating activities 1,029 1,008 Cash flow - investing activities Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (591) (459) Change in fixed asset payables 53 6 Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (201) (1) Increase in long-term loans (59) (60) Total expenditures (798) (514) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 4 10 Change in fixed asset receivables - 0 Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash sold - 11 Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments - 0 Repayment of long-term loans 51 45 Total divestitures 55 66 Cash flow from investing activities (743) (448) Cash flow - financing activities Issuance (repayment) of shares and other equity 54 3 Purchase of treasury shares (53) (17) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (176) (155) Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (33) (33) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (4) Increase in long-term debt 1 902 Decrease in long-term debt (18) (32) Increase/ decrease in short-term borrowings (39) (472) Cash flow from financing activities (268) 192 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18 752 Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope (15) 63 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,438 623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,441 1,438 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET End of December 2018 End of December 2017 (In millions of euros) (audited) (audited) ASSETS Intangible assets, net 2,877 2,706 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,627 2,464 Equity affiliates : investments and loans 38 30 Other investments 33 30 Deferred tax assets 209 150 Other non-current assets 243 230 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,027 5,610 Inventories 1,136 1,145 Accounts receivable 1,247 1,115 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 173 181 Income taxes recoverable 80 70 Other current financial assets 7 17 Cash and cash equivalents 1,441 1,438 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 4,084 3,966 TOTAL ASSETS 10,111 9,576 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 766 759 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 4,099 3,575 Treasury shares (28) (2) Translation adjustments 142 101 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - GROUP SHARE 4,979 4,433 Non-controlling interests 49 41 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,028 4,474 Deferred tax liabilities 268 271 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 470 460 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 433 443 Non-current debt 2,246 2,250 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,417 3,424 Accounts payable 1,037 965 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 343 377 Income taxes payable 78 82 Other current financial liabilities 7 10 Current debt 201 244 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,666 1,678 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,111 9,576 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (audited) Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity - Group

share Non-

controlling

interests Shareholders'

equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in

surplus Hybrid

bonds Retained

earnings Translation

adjustments Number Amount At January 1, 2018 75,870,506 759 1,216 689 1,670 101 (33,225) (2) 4,433 41 4,474 Cash dividend - - - - (209) - - - (209) (4) (213) Issuance of share capital 710,986 7 47 - - - - - 54 - 54 Purchase of treasury shares - - - - - - (557,642) (53) (53) - (53) Grants of treasury shares to employees - - - - (27) - 271,869 27 - - - Share-based payments - - - - 20 - - - 20 - 20 Other - - - - (3) - - - (3) 3 - Transactions with shareholders 710,986 7 47 - (219) - (285,773) (26) (191) (1) (192) Net income - - - - 706 - - - 706 9 715 Total income and expense recognized directly

through equity - - - - (10) 41 - - 31 - 31 Comprehensive income - - - - 696 41 - - 737 9 746 At December 31, 2018 76,581,492 766 1,263 689 2,147 142 (318,998) (28) 4,979 49 5,028 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the

IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS. RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 4th quarter 2018 4th quarter 2017 OPERATING INCOME 928 845 106 122 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as

part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (35) (45) (9) (11) - Other income and expenses (63) (52) (51) (32) RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 1,026 942 166 165 - Recurring depreciation and amortization (448) (449) (121) (118) EBITDA 1,474 1,391 287 283 Details of depreciation and amortizations: (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 4th quarter 2018 4th quarter 2017 Depreciation and amortization (508) (501) (153) (136) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization (448) (449) (121) (118) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the

allocation of the purchase price of businesses (35) (45) (9) (11) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses (25) (7) (23) (7) ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 4th quarter 2018 4th quarter 2017 NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE 707 576 126 137 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as

part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (35) (45) (9) (11) - Other income and expenses (63) (52) (51) (32) - Other income and expenses - Non-controlling interests - - - - - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the

allocation of the purchase price of businesses 8 12 2 2 - Taxes on other income and expenses 10 14 6 8 - One-time tax-effects 62 55 60 55 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 725 592 118 115 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 76,240,868 75,682,844 - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 76,377,502 75,895,729 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) 9.51 7.82 1.53 1.52 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) 9.49 7.80 1.53 1.52 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 4th quarter 2018 4th quarter 2017 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 591 459 270 207 - Exceptional capital expenditure 61 10 27 6 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations 4 18 - - - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt 26 11 11 4 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 500 420 232 197 FREE CASH FLOW AND EBITDA TO CASH CONVERSION RATE (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 4th quarter 2018 4th quarter 2017 Cash flow from operating activities 1,029 1,008 418 350 + Cash flow from investing activities (743) (448) (174) (174) NET CASH FLOW 286 560 244 176 - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (213) (5) (12) (1) FREE CASH FLOW 499 565 256 177 The net cash flow from portfolio management operations corresponds to the impact of acquisition and divestment operations. (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 Free Cash flow 499 565 - Exceptional capital expenditure (61) (10) FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 560 575 EBITDA 1,474 1,391 EBITDA TO CASH CONVERSION RATE 38.0% 41.3% WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 Inventories 1,136 1,145 + Accounts receivable 1,247 1,115 + Other receivables including income taxes 253 251 + Other current financial assets 7 17 - Accounts payable 1,037 965 - Other liabilities including income taxes 421 459 - Other current financial liabilities 7 10 WORKING CAPITAL 1,178 1,094 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 Goodwill, net 1,618 1,525 + Intangible assets other than goodwill, and property, plant and equipment, net 3,886 3,645 + Investments in equity affiliates 38 30 + Other investments and other non-current assets 276 260 + Working capital 1,178 1,094 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 6,996 6,554 NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 Non-current debt 2,246 2,250 + Current debt 201 244 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,441 1,438 NET DEBT 1,006 1,056 RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROACE) (In millions of euros) End of December 2018 End of December 2017 Recurring operating income (REBIT) 1,026 942 Average capital employed * 6,775 6.691 ROACE 15.1% 14.1% * Average capital employed at the end of the current and the prior year View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006166/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news "Companies" 01:27a Airbus, OneWeb aim to kick off new satellite era with first launch RE 01:23a VOCUS : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG PU 01:23a CISCO : What does 5G look like for Industrial IoT? PU 01:23a RIO TINTO : announces record returns to shareholders of $13.5 billion including final dividend of $3.1 billion and special dividend of $4.0 billion PU 01:20a CME Electronic Futures Trading Resumes After Halt Blamed on 'Technical Issues' -- 2nd Update DJ 01:18a NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS : Fundamentals strong as Neuren advances neuroscience pipeline PU 01:18a #MWC19 : Nokia and Dawiyat Integrated collaborate on multiple initiatives to develop Industry 4.0 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia PU 01:18a NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report and statutory accounts PU 01:18a NISSAN MOTOR : Kicks Surf is the ultimate ally for a surfer's lifestyle PU 01:17a MARIMEKKO OYJ : Terms and conditions of marimekko corporation's share issue directed to personnel AQ