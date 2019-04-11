Arkema : Starts a 30% Photocure Resin Production Capacity Increase at Its Sartomer Site in China

Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE) has successfully started up the 30% capacity
extension of its photocure advanced liquid resin production plant in
Nansha, located south of Canton, China. Inaugurated today, this new
production line will help to meet the strong demand in Asia in the
electronics, 3D printing, adhesives and inkjet printing markets. This
investment supports Sartomer’s strategy to develop cutting-edge
solutions for advanced and sustainable curing technologies.
The new line will produce state-of-the-art UV, LED and EB (electron
beam) liquid resins, which provide high efficiency and performance
benefits to photocuring systems dedicated to high-end applications such
as electronics where they are used in the production and design of
printed circuits, as well as smartphone, tablet and television screens.
The line will also manufacture Sartomer’s ever-expanding portfolio of
unique N3xtDimension® resins for 3D-printed products.
“This investment strengthens our commitment to providing the most
advanced photocure resin solutions with innovative properties, as well
as services, to our customers around the world and giving them a leading
competitive edge in their respective markets,” said Christophe André,
Executive Vice President, Advanced Materials for Arkema. “We thank our
internal teams and our partners who helped us to start up this new
production line on schedule. We also thank our customers for their
ongoing trust and support over the years by using Sartomer’s products.”
With production sites and R&D facilities in Europe, Asia and the United
States, Sartomer, a world leader in specialty photocure resins, is
positioned as a unique partner close to its customers with a strong
local presence, high-quality technical support for tailor-made
developments, as well as responsive local logistics services.
Environmentally friendly and complying with global standards on volatile
organic compound (VOC) low emissions, these advanced solvent-free
specialty liquid resins are part of Arkema’s strategy to develop and
offer sustainable solutions contributing to the Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
