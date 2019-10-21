Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arkema : Successfully Starts up a New Acrylic Acid Reactor in the United States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Regulatory News:

This summer, Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully brought on stream a new 90,000-ton acrylic acid reactor at its Clear Lake, Texas site to support the growth of its North American customers in the superabsorbents, paints, adhesives and water treatment markets.

Arkema has successfully brought on stream, and on schedule, a new 90,000-ton per year acrylic acid reactor at its Clear Lake, Texas site. Equipped with the latest production technologies, this new reactor replaces two decommissioned reactors of 45,000 tons each. This investment of approximately US$ 90 million positions Clear Lake as one of the most competitive acrylic acid sites in the United States.

This new capacity will enable the Group to support the growth of its North American customers in markets such as superabsorbents, paints and coatings, adhesives, and polymers for water treatment and enhanced oil and gas recovery. This expansion consolidates Arkema’s position as the second largest producer of acrylic acid in the region.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aXTRACT RESOURCES : Kalengwa update
PU
10:36aESPRINET S P A : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie
PU
10:36aESPRINET S P A : Update on the execution of the own share purchase plan
PU
10:36aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:36aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA LN
PU
10:36aMONDO TV GROUP : Mondo TV Suisse signed with Vooz the contract for the co-production of a new cartoon based on the Korean property GooDoil Family
PU
10:36aARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE : Leveraging Data from Edge to Cloud
PU
10:36aALARKO CARRIER SANAYI VE TICARET : Carrier Middle East wins at 2019 MENA Green Building Award 21.10.2019
PU
10:36aPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Form 8-K
PU
10:36aCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
5Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group