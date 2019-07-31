Log in
Arkose Labs : Appoints Vanita Pandey VP of Marketing to Drive Company Growth and Product Strategy

07/31/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Arkose Labs’ proven fraud prevention technology is disrupting the fraud and risk management space and Pandey’s specialized expertise will drive product demand and brand awareness

Arkose Labs, the leading platform in fraud and abuse prevention for the world’s most targeted enterprises, today announced the appointment of Vanita Pandey as the company’s new VP of Marketing to help drive demand for the platform in key markets, elevate the brand and execute seamlessly on its go-to-market strategy.

Pandey is a fraud expert with previous experience as the VP of Product Marketing at ThreatMetrix (acquired by LexisNexis) where she established the company’s strategic vision and market positioning. Most recently, Pandey served as VP of Marketing and Product Strategy at Simility, (acquired by PayPal) where she was charged with strengthening the brand worldwide and driving key elements of go-to-market strategy. Prior to ThreatMetrix, Pandey oversaw merchant development and global marketing strategies for digital products at Visa.

“Vanita is a proven force in the fraud industry, making her a valuable addition to our growing team of industry experts,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO and Founder of Arkose Labs. “Her previous work led to multiple industry accolades for ThreatMetrix and Simility. We believe her expertise in product marketing will support our rapid company expansion and increase customer acquisition.”

Arkose Labs is a provider of online fraud prevention technology that disrupts how attacks are monetized while delivering an unrivaled customer experience. Its platform accurately identifies bad actors through Telemetry, and then targets them with an Adaptive Step-Up Challenge to diminish attack ROI without adding friction for good customers. Working with some of the world’s largest enterprise companies – including EA, Roblox and Singapore Airlines – Arkose Labs is trusted to safeguard the buyer journey and defend against evolving threats.

“The cybersecurity industry is crowded with vendors trying to solve the massive fraud problem–but no one is approaching it the right way. Arkose Labs is the only platform that addresses the issue at its core by disrupting how attacks are monetized to bankrupt the business model of fraud and abuse,” said Pandey. “This platform is one of the most innovative approaches to fraud and risk management I’ve seen, and I look forward to helping Arkose Labs bring its technology to companies desperately in need.”

Pandey holds an MBA degree from the University of California, Irvine and degrees from the University of Delhi and Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

To learn more about Arkose Labs, visit www.arkoselabs.com.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs bankrupt the business model of fraud. Its patented platform combines Telemetry with an Adaptive Step-Up challenge. Telemetry accurately identifies bad actors, while the Adaptive Step-Up wears them down and diminishes their ROI without adding friction for good customers. The world’s largest brands trust Arkose Labs to protect their customer journey while delivering an unrivaled customer experience. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.arkoselabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.


© Business Wire 2019
