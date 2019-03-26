Arkose Labs : Named 2019 MRC Technology Award Winner

Arkose
Labs, a provider of online fraud prevention technology combining
user risk assessment and sophisticated enforcement challenges, today
announced it has been named winner of the 2019 MRC Technology Awards in
the Start-Up category by the Merchant Risk Council.
The MRC Technology Awards recognize superior solution providers making
substantial contributions in the fraud, payments and risk industries.
Arkose Labs helps solve some of the world’s most targeted businesses’
online fraud problems – which cost millions each year in financial
losses – with its innovative global telemetry, user behavioral risk
assessment and proprietary enforcement challenges. As companies across
the information security industry experience more fraudulent user
activity, a new solution to eliminate the problem at the source is
necessary.
Arkose Labs’ technology exclusively stops abuse before it occurs without
impacting user experience or conversation rates, and Arkose Labs is the
only solution provider to offer an Attack Remediation service-level
agreement. With the prevalence of more sophisticated automated attacks,
adoption of Arkose Labs’ technology is accelerating across sectors
including online marketplaces, travel, banking, social media and online
gaming.
“The ability to stop abusive attacks at the point of entry, without
disrupting the user experience, is now a must-have for companies,” said
Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “We focus on breaking the economics
of fraudsters. If you can make it cost more to gain entry than they can
extract, they move on. Our technology is rooted in prevention, which
allows us to combat the automation feeding the scale of online fraud
impacting companies today. We’re proud to be recognized by the MRC as a
company leading the way in helping digital businesses protect their
ecosystem from automated fraud.”
The announcement was made at MRC
Vegas 2019 in Las Vegas on March 20, 2019, and follows the 2018 win
by industry heavyweight ThreatMetrix, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Company. During MRC Vegas, Gosschalk presented the session, Printing
Money: Virtual Marketplaces as Real-World ATMs, which explored
practical scenarios where virtual marketplaces can be exploited like
cash by attackers, as well as the pathways toward preventing automated
gift card abuse.
“The MRC Technology Awards recognize the most esteemed achievements in
eCommerce, honoring organizations surpassing industry standards and
providing a benchmark for excellence,” said Markus Bergthaler, MRC
Director of Programs and Marketing. “Arkose Labs is deserving of this
award as they offer an innovative solution using global telemetry paired
with enforcement challenges to validate suspicious traffic while
ensuring legitimate users are not challenged. The independent panel of
merchant judges who evaluated Arkose Labs’ technology noted its
versatility in helping companies prevent account takeovers, card
testing, fake user accounts, inventory denials, spam, auction abuse,
ticket scalping and fake ratings.”
To learn more about Arkose Labs and its online fraud prevention
platform, visit www.arkoselabs.com.
About Arkose Labs
Arkose Labs is solving multimillion-dollar online fraud problems for
major global businesses in sectors including online marketplaces,
travel, banking, social media, ticketing and online gaming. Our
bilateral approach combines global telemetry with proprietary
enforcement challenges that stop fraud while minimizing false positives
and without impacting user experience. Arkose Labs is based in San
Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia. For more
information, visit www.arkoselabs.com
or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.
