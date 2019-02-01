Arlington Capital Partners : Agrees to Sell MicroPact to Tyler Technologies

Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”) today announced that
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL | “Tyler Technologies”) is acquiring
its portfolio company MicroPact, Inc. (“MicroPact” or the “Company”), a
leading provider of specialized, vertically oriented case management and
business process management (BPM) applications for government.
Founded in 1997 by CEO Kristoffer Collo, MicroPact was formerly known as
MicroPact Engineering and since 2012 has operated as MicroPact through
several affiliated entities. Arlington Capital originally acquired Iron
Data Solutions, LLC in 2011 which was combined with MicroPact in 2015.
The Company is based in Herndon, Va. and employs 469 people.
“We are very happy to join forces with Tyler Technologies, the clear
leader in public sector software technology with an outstanding company
culture focused on excellence in all things, including client-centric
service,” said Collo. “Tyler and MicroPact share a common vision and
passion for transforming government by empowering organizations with
solutions that create efficiencies and abilities to quickly solve
difficult problems.”
Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said
“MicroPact has invested heavily in its product portfolio during our
ownership, ultimately achieving market leadership in strategic verticals
within the public sector case management software market. Through its
innovative technology and knowledge of the government marketplace, the
Company is uniquely positioned to expand Tyler’s addressable market
while also introducing an additional product portfolio to its core
customer base.”
Dan Smith, the CFO of MicroPact, said “Under Arlington Capital,
MicroPact established itself as a market leader by expanding its
customer base, growing its differentiated technologies and integrating
its product portfolio after the strategic merger with Iron Data. The
partnership with Tyler Technologies will unlock key opportunities for
MicroPact, including augmented sales reach, additional customer
touchpoints, enhanced software utilization and accelerating a promising
partner program.”
Malcolm Little, a Principal at Arlington Capital, said “Tyler’s
acquisition of MicroPact, combining two leading public sector software
providers, represents another example of Arlington’s use of
transformative M&A to build strategically valuable businesses.”
Spurrier Capital Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to
MicroPact. Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor to MicroPact.
About MicroPact
For nearly four decades, MicroPact and its predecessors have focused on
engineering commercial off the shelf (COTS) solutions for the public
sector. Today MicroPact solutions serve 98% of U.S. states, 97% of
federal agencies with 500 or more employees, and enjoy a 97% annual
renewal rate. MicroPact, the passion and technology that’s transforming
government. www.MicroPact.com
About Arlington Capital Partners
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity
firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four
investment funds. Arlington Capital focuses on middle market investment
opportunities in growth industries, including: government services and
technology, aerospace/defense, healthcare, and business services and
software. Arlington Capital invests in companies in partnership with
high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or
advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end
information management solutions and services for local governments.
Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities,
counties, schools, and other government entities - to become more
efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their
constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local
government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia,
and other international locations. Forbes has included Tyler on its
“Best Small Companies” list eight times, and ranked Tyler on its “Best
Midsize Employers” list in 2018. Tyler Technologies is headquartered in
Plano, Texas. www.tylertech.com
