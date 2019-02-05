Arlo CIO Tejas Shah Joins Bugcrowd Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the #1 crowdsourced security company, today announced the addition of Tejas Shah, the chief information officer of Arlo, to its advisory board. Shah joins a deep bench of security and industry experts, including Jeremiah Grossman, the founder of WhiteHat Security and currently CEO of Bit Discovery; HD Moore, a leading security researcher; Don Litswin, CEO of iSchemaView; Ken Minihan, former Lt. General, USAF and currently managing director at Paladin Capital; and Kim Green, founder and CEO of KAZO Security.

Shah is currently SVP and CIO of Arlo, where he is responsible for the cloud operations, cybersecurity and corporate IT functions that enable Arlo's business operations and customer experience across the globe. Previously, Shah was the CIO of NETGEAR and held leadership positions in consulting services Navisite and Tata Consultancy.

"We are privileged to welcome Tejas Shah to our advisory board," said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. "Tejas is an exceptional leader who brings a wealth of experience and expertise in cybersecurity, and a passion for bringing secure products to market. The addition of an accomplished IoT industry leader to our advisory board provides us invaluable insight as we rapidly scale and grow the crowdsourced security market."

Shah is also a Bugcrowd customer. He first began working with Bugcrowd while at NETGEAR, where he successfully launched the company's first Bug Bounty program. In 2018, Bugcrowd's elite crowd of hackers chose NETGEAR as the program of the year. At Arlo, Shah has launched successful Bug Bounty and Next Gen Pen Test programs. In October 2018, Shah and Arlo hosted their industry's first Bug Bash with Bugcrowd at the California Cybersecurity Institute (CCI) at Cal Poly.

"Bugcrowd is a world-class company with an outstanding leadership team and a compelling vision for the future of crowdsourced security," said Tejas Shah, CIO of Arlo. "Like Arlo, Bugcrowd is committed to nurturing innovative ideas that truly add value to customers. I'm thrilled to join the Bugcrowd advisory board and look forward to contributing to Bugcrowd's ongoing success and leadership."

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. More Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure, and next gen pen test programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations solve security challenges, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com.

