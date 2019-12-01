Arlo Security Camera Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (Arlo Pro 2 Indoor/Outdoor and Wireless or Wired) Listed by Deal Answers

Arlo is expected to continue to discount many of their Black Friday security camera deals through Cyber Monday. Deal Answers lists the best of these deals below:

Security camera systems have dramatically improved in the past few years. Many systems now allow homeowners to remotely monitor their own homes through cell phone apps. Arlo’s cameras detect suspicious activity and notify people so they can check what’s going on. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

The Arlo Pro 2 gives users the ability to have a two-way discussion with anyone on their property. The homeowner can simply speak into the smartphone app and the audio will be relayed to whoever is near the camera. These cameras also film in 1080p resolution and they have night vision mode which improves the footage in low light conditions.

The Arlo Pro 2 can be operated either in wired or wireless mode. People who choose to use the cameras in wireless mode will need to recharge the cameras occasionally. These cameras are designed for indoor and outdoor use and they are water-resistant. The battery life of the security cams depends on user settings.

Some stores are selling the original Arlo security camera system. This budget camera offers 720p resolution.

Some security cameras offer subscriptions that users can purchase to access more features. Some companies store a limited amount of footage online and additional storage can be unlocked through a monthly plan.

