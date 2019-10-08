Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Arm Holdings still aiming for 2023 return to public markets, CEO says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) - Arm Holdings, the semiconductor technology firm owned by Softbank Group Corp, still plans to return to the public markets by 2023, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Arm's annual user conference in San Jose, California, CEO Simon Segars said "a lot of things need to fall into place" before the company can return to the public markets but that the 2023 goal date for a relisting set by Softbank chief Masayoshi Son remains unchanged.

The Japanese telecommunications carrier acquired the British chip firm for $32 billion in 2016. Last year, Son said it aims to re-list Arm within five years. The returns on Softbank’s Arm investment have taken on increasing importance as some of the investments made by Softbank's Vision Fund, such as Slack Technologies and Uber Technologies, have performed poorly on the public markets. For its part, Arm, the dominant supplier of technology for mobile phone chips, has seen slow revenue growth with the declining smart phone market while new fields such as automotive chips have not yet begun growing quickly.

Segars said Arm has purposely taken steps like boosting headcount that have increased costs to pursue opportunities that will pay off years later, rather than in the next quarter.

“We’ve been investing our profits in growing the company,” Segars told reporters.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Jose, California; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RLI CORP. -0.72% 91.05 Delayed Quote.32.24%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -1.34% 25.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.82% 4191 End-of-day quote.-40.17%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.59% 29.28 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:48pTwitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
RE
06:43pGoldman evaluating role in Megvii IPO after AI firm put on U.S. blacklist
RE
06:41pJIMMY PANETTA : Congressman Panetta, House Delegation Meet with President of Mexico to Discuss USMCA Trade Deal
PU
06:39pTwitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
RE
06:35pJury says J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal
RE
06:34pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:33pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 182 days due April 2020
PU
06:31pBANK OF JAMAICA : Term Sheet T Bill 273 days due July 2020
PU
06:31pFed's Powell says U.S. expansion is 'sustainable'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
2Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remunerati..
4HOSTOPIA.COM INC : HYDRO ONE : Third Quarter 2019 Results Release November 7, 2019 Before Markets Open
5GROWN UP INVESTMENT : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEP..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group