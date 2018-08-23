Log in
Arm TechCon 2018: Arm to Reveal Details on the 5G, Cloud and IoT Infrastructures for a Trillion Connected Devices

08/23/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

Arm:

What: Arm® TechCon 2018 has a new home at the San Jose Convention Center, and as the industry’s leading event for showcasing the latest advancements in computing and IoT, attendees can expect:

  • New details on Arm’s visionary plans for securing a world with a trillion connected devices and forward-looking roadmap of future CPU IP uniquely designed for cloud and 5G infrastructures.
  • Across the billions, and ultimately trillions of connected devices, Arm will provide updates on its latest IoT offerings that enable enterprises to better connect, manage and monetize their IoT devices and data.
  • Lessons learned from “Spectre” and “Meltdown” security vulnerabilities from one of Arm’s lead CPU architects.
  • IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) insights from senior leaders at SoftBank and Boston Dynamics.
  • More than 100 companies from the Arm ecosystem, which has shipped more than 130 billion chips to-date, will showcase, discuss and debate how the industry can advance a full spectrum of computing use cases, including autonomous vehicles, bringing AI closer to the edge, and ensuring a trusted, secure foundation for the IoT.

Who: Engineers, architects, developers, and product designers, along with Arm’s renowned ecosystem of leading companies across the embedded, mobile and technology industries. Keynotes include:

  • COO of Softbank Group and CEO of Softbank International, Marcelo Claure
  • CEO of Boston Dynamics, Marc Raibert
  • CEO of Snips, Rand Hindi
  • CEO of ADDO AI, Ayesha Khanna
  • Arm CEO Simon Segars
  • Arm CTO Mike Muller
  • Arm president, IoT Services Group, Dipesh Patel
  • Arm president, IP Products Group, Rene Haas
  • Arm senior vice president and general manager for Infrastructure, Drew Henry
  • Arm vice president of technology and fellow, Peter Greenhalg

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16 – Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Register here.

Where: Arm TechCon has a new home: San Jose Convention Center (SJCC), 150 W San Carlos St., San Jose, CA 95113

Program Details: Arm TechCon 2018 provides 70+ hours of learning opportunities led by subject matter experts and educational sessions spanning seven unique conference tracks that reflect the areas where Arm-based solutions have been created and continue to advance:

  • Automotive, Industrial & Functional Safety
  • Connected Devices & Cloud Services
  • Edge Computing & Machine Learning
  • Embedded Software Development
  • High-Efficiency Systems
  • System Design Methodology
  • Trust & Security

Stay Connected: For updates and to follow event news, connect with us on Twitter

@Arm, Facebook @Arm, Instagram @Arm, and LinkedIn: /company/Arm and #ArmTechCon

Press and Analyst Registration: Press and analysts interested in attending, please register for Arm TechCon 2018 here. If you’d like to receive the latest news from Arm, you can opt-in to our e-news alerts here.


