 Arm Treasure Data Introduces Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts to Enable Faster Time-to-Value for Customers

News Highlights:

Arm® Treasure Data™ announced today new product capabilities and features for its Customer Data Platform (CDP), including Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts; each helps speed business results customers will see from the platform. Treasure Boxes are the industry’s first CDP solutions library of prebuilt sets of code and applications. Treasure Boxes can be easily deployed in a customer’s Arm Treasure Data account to seamlessly leverage customer data for specific use cases. Custom Scripts provide companies with the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics on their data to drive actionable insights for marketing campaigns.

“Enterprises struggling with an influx of online and offline data sources require flexible technology that helps them efficiently manage and secure their data to drive meaningful insights,” said Kazuki Ohta, vice president of technology, IoT services group, Arm. “Expanding our CDP platform to include Treasure Boxes and Custom Scripts will make it easier for customers to deploy new use cases while deriving more value from their data.”

Whether it’s a marketer who needs to offer more personalized experiences or an engineer needing to simplify data workflows, these latest advances in CDP technology offer additional flexibility across a wide range of customer segments.

At no cost to current customers, the Treasure Boxes library applies nearly a decade of data learnings with a combination of code snippets, entire components and visualizations, enabling companies to immediately take advantage of new data and analytics use cases for their businesses. A few examples of these use cases include providing next best action recommendations based on customers’ social media scores, predicting energy consumption, tracking sales or churn, analyzing online advertising campaigns and more.

The introduction of Custom Scripts delivers the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics to enrich data and tap into new data sources through Treasure Data CDP. Custom Scripts allow all data pipelines, regardless of the language or library, to be leveraged on the platform. This means that customers no longer need to build one-off integrations to access their data, which was a time-consuming process. Additionally, companies will save time in productionizing Machine Learning models for richer customer segments that require accelerated campaign decisions.

“With Custom Scripts in workflows, setting up the data pipeline to Arm Treasure Data CDP is seamless,” said Lucas Borges, global IT manager, consumer data strategy, AB InBev. “These pipelines typically consist of multiple complex steps, but Custom Scripts have unleashed the power of Python directly in the workflow, and simplified building these data infrastructures considerably.”

Arm Treasure Data has more than 400 customers including recent deployments with Sanrio and ZOZO Technologies. Customers such as Pioneer have achieved valuable results from their initial Treasure Data CDP deployment, and are expanding to new use cases including an initiative to build accident-prediction models to help drivers modify their behavior with AI technology with a goal of reducing accident rates.

To learn more about Treasure Boxes, Custom Scripts and Treasure Data CDP, please visit https://www.treasuredata.com/product/.

About Arm

Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs have enabled intelligent computing in more than 150 billion chips and our technologies now securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. In combination with our IoT device, connectivity and data management platform, we are also enabling customers with powerful and actionable business insights that are generating new value from their connected devices and data. Together with 1,000+ technology partners we are at the forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of compute from the chip to the cloud.

All information is provided “as is” and without warranty or representation. This document may be shared freely, attributed and unmodified. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries). All brands or product names are the property of their respective holders. © 1995-2019 Arm Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005224/en/