Arm : and Vodafone Commit to Work Together to Simplify Internet of Things (IoT) Deployment

Arm and Vodafone today announced a strategic agreement that will
significantly reduce complexity and costs faced by organisations when
implementing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Expanding on the
companies’ previous
collaboration around integrated
SIM (iSIM) technology, this partnership brings together Vodafone IoT
global platform and connectivity, and Arm’s IoT software and services to
provide enterprises with programmable, connected system on chip designs
that eliminate the need for traditional SIM cards. This allows customers
to securely deploy, remotely provision and manage massive numbers of IoT
devices across global markets at a significantly lower cost and
complexity.
“Fragmentation, security and cost are three limiting factors in IoT, and
we believe a strong partner ecosystem is critical in solving these
challenges,” said Dipesh Patel, president, IoT Services Group, Arm.
“This partnership will enable global enterprises to significantly reduce
the cost and complexity of securely connecting their IoT devices at
scale so that they can quickly drive real value and actionable insights
from their IoT data through our Pelion IoT platform.”
“Vodafone has been focused on building its global IoT platform &
connectivity, to enable the fast deployment of IoT services,” said
Stefano Gastaut, IoT Director, Vodafone. “Working together with Arm, we
will combine the strengths of both companies to benefit our customers
and break down the barriers, such as cost and complexity, which are
hindering the adoption of IoT for many.”
This strategic partnership between Arm and Vodafone enables remote
provisioning for devices using Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) and Long Term
Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) technologies and provides secure, open,
standards-based deployment to any application and service provider
across the globe. Arm®
Kigen™ iSIM provides anyone deploying IoT devices globally with the
means to develop and deploy a single IoT product that can be shipped and
connected anywhere in the world. Vodafone’s
global IoT network enables organizations to connect IoT devices
across the broadest global footprint through the Vodafone
IoT platform or the Pelion™
IoT platform.
Arm and Vodafone’s leadership in NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies will
unleash the potential of IoT by massively broadening the range of
objects that can be connected and unlocking business and societal value.
For example, using data from sensors on connected devices will help
address challenges in feeding the earth’s growing population by
improving yields of agriculture and livestock and reducing chemical and
water use. This will also help utilities to more efficiently manage
scarce resources such as water, gas and electricity and reduce carbon
emissions.
This represents a major step towards enabling a wide ecosystem of device
makers that will help businesses to tap into the potential of a trillion
connected devices by 2035 and access the vast amount data they
provide to drive better business outcomes. Joint solutions from
Arm and Vodafone will be available in the first quarter of calendar year
2020.
About Vodafone
Vodafone Group is one of the world’s largest
telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including
voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has
mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 44
more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 December
2018, Vodafone Group had approximately 700 million mobile customers and
21 million fixed broadband customers, including all of the customers in
Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates. For more information, please
visit: www.vodafone.com.
About Arm
Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and
connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and
businesses operate. Our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs
have enabled intelligent computing in more than 130 billion chips. More
than 70% of the world’s population are using Arm technology, which is
securely powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the
supercomputer. This technology combined with our IoT software and
end-to-end connectivity, device and data management platform enables
customers to derive real business value from their connected devices and
data. Together with our 1,000+ technology partners we are at the
forefront of designing, securing and managing all areas of compute from
the chip to the cloud.
