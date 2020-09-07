Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armacell : Armacell H1 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Armacell : Armacell H1 2020 Results

07.09.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Armacell H1 2020 Results

  • Resilient first half result despite Covid-19
  • Net sales down 10% to EUR 288.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 52.5 million; EBITDA margin at 18.2%
  • New shareholder consortium

Luxembourg, 7 September 2020 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, announced its H1 2020 results on 13 August 2020.

In the first half of 2020, net sales of Armacell declined by 10.4% to EUR 288.4 million, after record-breaking results of EUR 321.8 million in H1 2019. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lower sales in key markets, particularly in April and in May with several state initiated lockdowns affecting customers' business activity and their demand.

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 52.5 million in H1 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 63.3 million). The EBITDA margin remained stable throughout H1 2020 at 18.2% (H1 2019: 19.7%). Effects of lower sales volumes were not entirely offset by immediate cost control measures.

Patrick Mathieu, President & CEO of the Armacell Group, commented: "Strategically, we are well on track. Armacell has shown a steady performance in the first half of 2020, and our immediate measures to mitigate the risks arising from the pandemic are proving beneficial. Our good performance over the past months underlines the resilience of our business, which we continue to grow."

In May 2020, Armacell launched production of PET foam cores in China. For Armacell, this is the fourth industrial scale PET foaming line globally, supporting the strong growth and profitability of the global PET business.

Dr Max Padberg, CFO of the Armacell Group, said: "In the first half of 2020, Armacell has taken measures to assure a sufficient liquidity reserve. With EUR 112 million in cash and an undrawn credit line of EUR 48.5 million we have taken precautious measures to master the current crisis and we posted a positive cash flow in Q2."

Following a leveraged buy-out in February 2020, PAI Partners and KIRKBI have become the new majority shareholders of Armacell. KIRKBI substantially upsized its investment in Armacell, after already having been a significant shareholder in the company since 2016. The two investors fully support Armacell's growth strategy to become a global leader in advanced material technologies.

Armacell is rated B by Standard & Poor's and B3 by Moody's.

-ends-

ABOUT ARMACELL

As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With 3,135 employees and 24 production plants in 16 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 644 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 134 million in 2019. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications and next-generation aerogel blanket technology.

For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com


MEDIA CONTACT
Tom Anen
Director Corporate Communications
+352 2484 9828
press@armacell.com


07.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1127969  07.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127969&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:35aMAPFRE S A : and Abante join forces with Macquarie to launch a 200-million-euro infrastructure fund
PU
06:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Provide Electric Propulsion Systems to Royal Netherlands Navy new Combat Support Ship
AQ
06:32aThe Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit Joins Germany in the Fight Against Climate Change
BU
06:31aSTOCK IMAGES MARKET 2020 - 2024 : Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio
BU
06:30aTELECOM ITALIA S P A : TIM and Tiscali sign memorandum of understanding for...
PU
06:30aLUKOIL : And arkhagelsk region develop cooperation
PU
06:30aFingrid Oyj's financial reports in 2021
GL
06:30aGold slips on dollar gains, with central banks in focus
RE
06:27aSWISS LIFE HOLDING AG : Upgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : S.Korea shares rise on Samsung-Verizon contract, fewer coronavirus cases
4ZTE CORPORATION : Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : The fund managers, the sleuths and the mystery of the missing ESG

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group