Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armacell Group: Armacell Financial Highlights 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:25am EST

DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Annual Results/Acquisition
Armacell Group: Armacell Financial Highlights 2019 (news with additional features)

02.03.2020 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release Armacell Financial Highlights 2019
  • Net sales of EUR 644 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 134 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7%
  • New shareholder partnership with PAI Partners and KIRKBI
Luxembourg, 02 March 2020 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ending 31 December 2019.
In 2019, Armacell achieved net sales of EUR 644.4 million, an increase of 5.6% vs. 2018 (EUR 610.3 million). This performance was driven by price and volume growth in the Advanced Insulation business as well as by the fast-growing global PET business.
Armacell generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 133.5 million (2018: EUR 106.0 million). All businesses contributed to this positive development and the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 20.7%. The adoption of IFRS 16 added EUR 12.0 million to the adjusted EBITDA figure in 2019.
Commenting on the financial performance, Patrick Mathieu, Armacell's President & CEO, said: "2019 was a historical year for Armacell and we continued delivering strong profitable growth. The significant investments we made in the three regions we operate in and across both business divisions - Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams - contributed positively to our results.
In H2 2019, we commissioned a five-year expansion program for our global PET business and launched the industrial aerogel blanket line at our new facility in South Korea."
The closing of the share purchase agreement with PAI Partners, a leading European private equity firm, and KIRKBI, the holding and investment company of the Kirk Kristiansen family, was announced on 28 February 2020. "This transaction is a major step in the 20-year history of Armacell. Consistent with our overall strategy, the new partnership reinforces our ambition of being a truly global leader in advanced material technologies. I am convinced that together with PAI Partners and KIRKBI we are ideally placed to further develop our business as we continue to provide our customers with best-in-class product solutions and services," added Patrick Mathieu.
On the successful sale of the company, Dr Max Padberg, CFO of the Armacell Group, commented: "The refinancing of the transaction was a success. The syndicated term loan was multiple times oversubscribed and despite an increased net debt volume of approximately EUR 150 million, we maintained our interest rate at 3.5% above LIBOR. Both rating agencies confirmed our corporate and instrument ratings, highlighting our capital markets following and overall investor support. The financial year 2019 was characterised by a record cash flow and substantial deleveraging of the balance sheet."
Armacell is rated B (stable) by Standard & Poor's and B3 (stable) by Moody's.
-ends-


About Armacell
As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With 3,135 employees and 24 production plants in 16 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 644 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 134 million in 2019. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications and next generation aerogel blanket technology.

For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com


Contacts
Corporate Investors
Tom Anen
+352 2484 9828
press@armacell.com		 Norman R. Rafael
+352 2484 9898
investors@armacell.com

 
Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VVFLIQMCFW
Document title: Armacell Financial Highlights 2019

02.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

986999  02.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=986999&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aVOLKSWAGEN : Correction to Volkswagen Article
DJ
03:49aJADESTONE ENERGY : Director Share Dealing
PU
03:49aCENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
03:49aNASDAQ : SATO Corporation – Managers' Transactions
PU
03:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : SATO Corporation ? Managers' Transactions
PU
03:49aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
03:47aAF GRUPPEN : nominated for contract by South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority
AQ
03:46aINTESA SANPAOLO : Two Intesa Sanpaolo Lombardy-Based Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
DJ
03:45aE3 METALS CORP : . Closes Financing and Begins Work on Brine Production Planning
AQ
03:43aHNA Group companies rise after firm seeks govt help with coronavirus impact
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to Step Down; Pekka Lundmark Named Successor
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Car Makers Alter China Pitch -- WSJ
4TOADMAN INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL) : TOADMAN INTERACTIVE PUBL : Sold Out Signs a New Title with White Paper Games
5AVAST PLC : AVAST : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group