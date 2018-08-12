Log in
Armada Data : June 2018 – Top Selling Cars in Canada

08/12/2018 | 06:20pm CEST

June 2018 passenger car sales continued their downward slide as more Canadians decided a light truck met their needs more than a car.

Pick-up trucks continue to be the most popular vehicle type sold, led by the Ford F-Series. When combined, the GM twin pick-ups the Silverado and Sierra are now outselling the Ram by a wide margin.

The only models in the top ten sellers to increase unit sales were the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and the Ford Escape. The over twenty percent increase in sales posted by the CR-V over the same period last year was noteworthy.

Of the top twelve selling manufacturers, Hyundai and Kia enjoyed the largest year over year gain; while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles saw the largest decline.

Year to date, the top ten selling models are Ford F-Series, Ram Pickup, Honda Civic, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla, Ford Escape and Nissan Rogue.

Details available at CarCostCanada

Disclaimer

Armada Data Corporation published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 16:19:06 UTC
