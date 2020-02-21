Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Armani says fashion marketing 'raping' women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 10:02am EST
Italian designer Giorgio Armani appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris

Giorgio Armani accused the fashion industry on Friday of "raping" women with short-lived trends and sex-driven marketing.

"I think it's time for me to say what I think. Women keep getting raped by designers," Armani, 85, told reporters on the sidelines of a show for his Emporio Armani line at Milan Fashion Week.

"If a lady walks on the street and sees an ad with a woman with her boobs and arse in plain sight and she wants to be like that too, that's a way of raping her," Armani said. "You can rape a woman in many ways, either by throwing her in the basement or by suggesting that she dresses in a certain way."

Armani, known for his sober, elegant outfits, founded his label in 1975 and has built it into a global brand.

"In my show there are short skirts, long skirts, ample and tight trousers. I have given maximum freedom to women who can use all possibilities if they are sensible," he said.

"I'm sick of hearing the word 'trend'. We need to try to work for today's woman. There shouldn't be trends," he said.

He said his Emporio Armani show, his younger line, was inspired by "strong-willed" young women.

He will present the Fall/Winter 2020 collection for his main Giorgio Armani line on Sunday.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:31aBrainard Says Rate Policy May Need to Be Accommodative for a Long Time
DJ
10:28aXerox to press ahead despite HP's poison pill plan against takeover offer
RE
10:26aDollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand
RE
10:25aDollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand
RE
10:09aTSX knocked off record highs as oil slides
RE
10:08aOil retreats in face of renewed coronavirus uncertainty
RE
10:07aChinese AI firm Megvii to refile for Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
10:07aTAKE FIVE : "Our currency, your problem" - all over again
RE
10:06aKing Dollar rules the FX heap as virus threatens global growth
RE
10:05aOil retreats in face of renewed coronavirus uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group