Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. :, Announces Its Highest Ever First Quarter Net Sales and Income Before and After Taxes

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) today reported its
highest ever first quarter results for net sales and net income for the
period ending March 31, 2019.
Net sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $9,769,191,
compared to $9,434,960 for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 4%.
Income before taxes for the first quarter of 2019 was $1,890,243,
compared to $1,680,622 for the comparable quarter a year ago, an
increase of 12%. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was
$1,436,496, compared to $1,310,885, an increase of 10%. Earnings per
share for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.0448, compared to $0.0409 for
the same quarter a year ago, an increase of 10%.
Edmond J. Pera, President and CEO of Armanino Foods said, “We are
pleased with our continued track record of record-breaking results for
the quarter. This is now our 63rd quarter in a row of
profitability. We experienced sales and profit growth in both our US and
Asian markets.”
Pera continued, “In order to remain competitive, the Company continues
to aggressively invest in higher promotional expenditures in our US
market. Further, this year we slightly increased our estimated tax rate
because we expect that certain one-time tax benefits from 2018 will not
carry over into 2019. We plan to continue investing in strategic
planning efforts to find ways to profitably reinvest into our business.”
Pera concluded, “Our sales pipeline remains strong, and our cash
position is significantly higher than it was at this time last year.
While we are excited about several promising opportunities that we are
pursuing, we are also cautious about the upcoming 2nd quarter
of this year because last year’s 2nd quarter was impacted by
significant timing differences. As we previously mentioned in the 2nd
quarter of 2018, several customers had increased their purchases in
advance of price increases which were implemented on July 1, 2018. We
believe that the prior year effect of these timing differences will be
offset in total by the end of this year. For further perspective, the 2nd
and 3rd quarter of 2018 posted respectively the highest and
second highest quarterly net sales in the Company’s history.
Lastly, we are encouraged by the development of several new products
which we are confident will be well-received by existing and targeted
customers, as well as in new markets. We anticipate that the sale of
these new products will start to ramp up sometime in the 2nd
half of this year. Given all of this, our overall outlook on the
Company’s financial performance for the entire year remains cautiously
optimistic.”
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company
that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such
as pestos, sauces and filled pastas for and to the foodservice, retail,
and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto, Armanino
offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted
Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, and
Light Basil Pesto. It also offers sauces including Chimichurri, Harissa,
Creamy Garlic, Italian Salsa Verde, Romesco, Bolognese and Alfredo
sauces. Armanino’s Organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Cheese
shakers, as well as frozen pastas and meatballs, are also offered by
Armanino Foods.
|
|
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Results for the
Quarter Ended 3/31/19 (Unaudited)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Sales
|
|
$9,769,191
|
|
$9,434,960
|
Income Before Taxes
|
|
$1,890,243
|
|
$1,680,622
|
Net Income
|
|
$1,436,496
|
|
$1,310,885
|
Basic/Diluted Income Per Common Share
|
|
$0.0448
|
|
$0.0409
|
Basic/Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
32,065,645
|
|
32,065,645
|
|
|
|
|
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the
Company’s goals and growth prospects. These forward looking statements
are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results to differ materially from those projected, including
general economic conditions, fluctuations in customer demand,
competitive factors such as pricing pressures on existing products, and
the timing and market acceptance of new product introductions, the
Company’s ability to achieve manufacturing efficiencies necessary for
profitable sales at current pricing, and the risk factors listed from
time-to-time in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. The Company
assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press
release.
The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/amnf/company-info,
or the Company website http://www.armaninofoods.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005112/en/