Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) announced today that its board of directors has declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019. The dividend will be disbursed on or about July 26, 2019. This dividend will be the Company’s 76th consecutive regular quarterly dividend. In addition, the Company has had ten special dividends.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese and Alfredo sauce. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas and meatballs.

The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AMNF/company-info).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pJ C PENNEY : Grants Equity Inducement Award to Shawn Gensch
AQ
05:51pCBL CLASS ACTION : Rosen, A Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL
PR
05:47pALPHABET : Google's Stadia Streaming Service to Arrive in November -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:46pHANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTNBL INFRSTR CAP : Announces $0.335 per Share Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : UK PM Candidate Matt Hancock Vows To 'Save' High Street With Tax Cut For Small Retailers Funded By New Amazon Tax
PU
05:43pVISTA OUTDOOR : Butler Creek ASAP Electronic Magazine Loader Now Shipping
PU
05:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Vice President Pence Says Encouraged Mexican Officials Went Into Talks On Thursday Offering To Do More On Immigration; Pence Says It Will Be Up To Trump To Decide Whether To Move Forward On Tariffs
PU
05:43pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:43pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB announces NVCC subordinated debenture offering
AQ
05:42pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. – XENT
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4APPLE : JPMorgan to shutter its smartphone bank account a year after nationwide launch
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About