Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) announced today
that its board of directors has declared its regular quarterly cash
dividend of $0.025 per share payable to shareholders of record on July
1, 2019. The dividend will be disbursed on or about July 26, 2019. This
dividend will be the Company’s 76th consecutive regular quarterly
dividend. In addition, the Company has had ten special dividends.
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company
that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such
as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and
industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers
other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell
Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil
Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese and Alfredo sauce. Armanino’s
organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers
cheese shakers, frozen pastas and meatballs.
