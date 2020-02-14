Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. : Reports Record Breaking Sales and Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 11:01am EST

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) reported record-breaking sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $10,929,061 compared to $10,265,532 for the previous year, an increase of 6%. Income before taxes for Q4 2019 were $1,795,737 compared to $1,670,855 for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 7%. Net income for this period increased to $1,422,805 (or $0.0444 per share), from $1,230,706 (or $0.0384 per share) for the previous year, an increase of 16%.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $42,551,202 compared to $41,838,018 for 2018, an increase of 2%. Income before taxes for 2019 were $8,181,402, compared to the 2018 figure of $8,126,086, an increase of 1%. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $6,484,997 (or $0.2022 per share), compared to $6,265,786 (or $0.1954 per share) for 2018, an increase of 3%.

Edmond J. Pera, President and CEO of Armanino Foods stated, “We are pleased with our record breaking results for the fourth quarter thanks to strong year over year growth in sales across all of our market channels, regions and product categories. This is our 65th quarter in a row of profitability.”

Pera continued, “We continue to invest aggressively in promotional expenditures as part of our sales and marketing strategies. Based on the continued year over year growth in our gross sales which increased by 9% this quarter, and 5% for this year we believe that this strategy is working. At the same time we are evaluating different strategies to identify how we can manage these expenditures in ways that helps us to grow sales more profitably. Gross sales this past fourth quarter were our second highest quarterly gross sales ever; however, because of the ramp up in our promotional spending it was the third highest quarter for net sales in our history. Net sales are equal to gross sales less promotional expenditures. Further, in 2019 we made additional investments in our infrastructure, and in more efficient equipment to replace aging machinery. These investments will result in greater operational efficiencies and lower our overhead and production costs in the coming years.”

Pera concluded, “Overall, we are cautiously optimistic about our financial performance in 2020. We continue to believe that our current sales pipeline in the US is strong. Our margins remain healthy thanks to operational efficiencies that we are realizing as a result of prior years’ investments in our plant operations. Our cash position remains strong, and we are paying down our debt according to schedule.”

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, Bolognese, Alfredo sauce and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Creamy Garlic, Harissa, Romesco, Chimichurri, and Light Basil Pesto. Armanino’s Organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Frozen pastas, sauces and meatballs are also offered by Armanino Foods.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

2019

2018

 

 

 

Net Sales

$10,929,061

$10,265,532

Income Before Taxes

$1,795,737

$1,670,855

Net Income

$1,422,805

$1,230,706

Basic/Diluted Income Per Common Share

$0.0444

$0.0384

Basic/Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

32,065,645

32,065,645

 

 

 

Results for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

2019

2018

Net Sales

$42,551,202

$41,838,018

Income Before Taxes

$8,181,402

$8,126,086

Net Income

$6,484,997

$6,265,786

Basic/Diluted Income Per Common Share

$0.2022

$0.1954

Basic/Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

32,065,645

32,065,645

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s goals and growth prospects. These forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected, including general economic conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, competitive factors such as pricing pressures on existing products, and the timing and market acceptance of new product introductions, the Company’s ability to achieve manufacturing efficiencies necessary for profitable sales at current pricing, and the risk factors listed from time-to-time in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aECOBANK GHANA : Nigeria Has Potential to Feed Africa's 1.2 Billion People - Ecobank
AQ
11:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Claris RMBS 2014 - Investor Report 12 2019
PU
11:16aICONIC LABS : Correction re Share Capital Reorganisation
PU
11:16aMC MINING : Issue of shares
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aYINFU GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:15aPANTAFLIX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:15aBarrack, Rodos & Bacine Announces its Investigation and the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evenflo, Maker of “Big Kid” Booster Seat, for Violations of Consumer Protection Acts
GL
11:13aALPHABET : Google in Talks to Pay Publishers for News Content -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:11aXenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
4THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF 2019 Profit Jumps

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group