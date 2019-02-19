Armanino Launches Blockchain Practice

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of its Blockchain practice . The burgeoning technology offers businesses the opportunity to increase trust among customers, vendors and third parties through transparent, secure and immutable transactions. Armanino offers a full range of specialized services for organizations to provide the full breadth of benefits that blockchain offers.



“Blockchain technology and crypto assets have the potential to become a high impact innovation that brings value and security to businesses, and with a growing number of our clients currently in the space, it made sense to assemble a team well-versed in this new technology,” said Andries Verschelden, partner at Armanino and Blockchain practice leader. “This firm is dedicated to being forward-facing and ensuring we are prepared to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients in every industry, and that includes offering a robust blockchain service solution.”

The Blockchain practice has a full spectrum of strategy, assurance and systems implementation solutions for businesses, including:

Proof of Concept - Assessments for blockchain, including distributed ledgers, permissioned blockchains, hybrid solutions and permissionless blockchains.



Design and Implementation - Full vendor selection, functional and technical design, configuration, testing, user training, system integration and ongoing support.



Assurance: Security Review and Monitoring - Assurance on digital assets on the balance sheet, high-volume digital currency transactions, custodial holdings, smart contract and enterprise blockchain environments. Armanino was among the first to complete financial statement audits for clients with high digital asset transaction volumes.



Cryptocurrency On-Ramp - Crypto readiness systems review, crypto-specific accounting solution selection and implementation, technical accounting guidance, custody solutions, cold storage controls environment consulting, and digital asset tax strategy and process design.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.