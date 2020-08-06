Log in
Armanino Launches Return-to-Work Solutions to Help Organizations Navigate Workplace Reopening

08/06/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new Return-to-Work solution suite aimed at helping businesses navigate workplace reopening in a thoughtful, strategic and safe manner.  Spearheaded by the firm’s Rapid Response Team, the wide-ranging suite prepares organizations for every step of reopening through technology, people policies and operations planning.

“When the time comes to reopen, each business has a responsibility to create a work environment for returning employees that prioritizes safety and protects the company through risk mitigation planning,” said Jenn McCabe, Rapid Response Team member and consulting partner at Armanino. “Using our Return-to-Work App, businesses can securely and discreetly work with employees to monitor COVID-19 symptoms and generate floorplans that meet CDC social distancing guidelines. Additionally, they need to consider appropriate HR policies and operations guidance that appropriately responds to new challenges and potential liabilities created by the pandemic.” 

Armanino’s COVID-19 Return-to-Work App provides insight and visualization with its employee wellness monitoring, workspace scheduler and access to the Armanino COVID-19 Recovery Tracker.  These data-driven tools empower C-suites and HR teams to make workplace decisions that help mitigate risk to employees and customers using real-time information.

The Return-to-Work suite’s people policies provide access to HR consultants who help organizations update policies regarding remote working, health testing, workplace safety programs, travel, family and sick leave management, CARES Act employee retention credits and more.  Every facet of company policy is potentially affected by the global pandemic, and a full review ensures that policies are up to date to protect organizations and people with maximum risk mitigation.

The Return-to-Work operations guidance prepares businesses for reopening by focusing on everything from lease renegotiation and insurance policy reviews to tax matters affected by a changed work environment, company privacy policies and workplace visitation rules. The operations guidance creates policies that a business’s finance and operations teams can execute to optimize their organization, reduce financial liability and ensure the integrity of the physical workplace or office.

To learn more about Armanino’s full suite of Return-to-Work solutions, please visit:
https://www.armaninollp.com/articles/return-to-work-resource-center/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com

Primary Logo


