Armanino Named Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it was selected by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) to its 2018 Best of the Best firms list. Firms on the list produce superior financial and operational results, along with focusing on maintaining a solid foundation for future success. The firm was also named the 24th overall largest accounting and business consulting firm in the U.S. in the IPA 100.



“IPA uses a variety of metrics to determine its Best of the Best firms list, with an emphasis on success, and we are proud to again make the cut,” said Andy Armanino, managing partner of Armanino LLP. “As an innovative firm that is always future-facing, we know that the Best of the Best firms are ones that evolve with the market and find ways to create value for clients.”

In its 17th year on the list, Armanino distinguishes itself as an innovative firm that focuses on providing an unparalleled depth of expertise by offering solutions that fit every stage of the organizational lifecycle, from startup to wind-down, and assisting clients in adapting to an ever-evolving business market.

Armanino is one of only a few firms with $100M+ in revenue to regularly make the list. Last year it earned the prestigious Pyramid Award for its consistency as a Best of the Best firm.

“Most firms don’t aspire to be average,” said Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of IPA. “Best of the Best firms are the peer group to which progressive firms aspire. In presenting the results of the IPA Best of the Best, we are proud to continue the tradition of expanding the imagination and understanding of what is possible to achieve in running a public accounting firm.”

More information and the full IPA Best of the Best Firms list can be found at: http://www.insidepublicaccounting.com/newsletters/ipa-100-ipa-200-ipa-300/

