Armanino Recognized as Finalist for 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Partner of the Year

06/11/2019

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Armanino is focused on being the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm that makes a positive impact on the lives of our clients, and teaming with Microsoft to create value-based solutions is a big part of how we do that,” said Matt Armanino, CEO at Armanino LLP. “We are proud to be named a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year honors, which validates our commitment to providing the best solutions to our clients.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries. Armanino was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.

As a Gold Certified Microsoft Dynamics partner, Armanino serves on the Worldwide Partner Advisory Committee and has been named a Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle member six times since 2012. The firm supports clients by defining digital transformation with cloud technologies and supports business process reengineering with a selection of solutions including AI, IOT and BI/Analytics created through Microsoft IOT and Power Platform.

“It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

To learn more about Armanino’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/software-solutions/software-products/microsoft-dynamics/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (https://www.armaninollp.com/) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Primary Logo


