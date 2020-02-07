Armanino Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Accounting Diamond Award for Service Excellence

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it earned ClearlyRated’s 2020 Best of Accounting Diamond Award for Service Excellence for being named a Best of Accounting for Service Excellence winner for five consecutive years. Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality; the award is based entirely on ratings provided by clients through Net Promoter Scores. Best of Accounting firms are 1.9 times more likely to satisfy clients than non-winning firms. Armanino received a Net Promoter Score of 56.5, more than double the industry average Net Promoter Score of 24.



“Armanino would not be successful without the relationships it has with clients. The Diamond Award really validates the firm’s commitment to being the best when it comes to solutions custom-tailored to the unique needs of our clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “Our business strategy revolves around solving how to bring the most value and impact to our clients, from the solutions we offer and industries we serve to the way we think about the future of business.”

The score is calculated by measuring loyalty between a provider and a business through a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey. Net Promoter Scores are used by more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies and provide insight into an organization’s reputation and success.

To learn more about ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting award and Armanino’s ranking, visit: https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-ramon-ca/armanino-llp-san-ramon-ca

