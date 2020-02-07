Log in
Armanino Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Accounting Diamond Award for Service Excellence

02/07/2020 | 12:03pm EST

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced it earned ClearlyRated’s 2020 Best of Accounting Diamond Award for Service Excellence for being named a Best of Accounting for Service Excellence winner for five consecutive years. Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality; the award is based entirely on ratings provided by clients through Net Promoter Scores. Best of Accounting firms are 1.9 times more likely to satisfy clients than non-winning firms. Armanino received a Net Promoter Score of 56.5, more than double the industry average Net Promoter Score of 24. 

“Armanino would not be successful without the relationships it has with clients. The Diamond Award really validates the firm’s commitment to being the best when it comes to solutions custom-tailored to the unique needs of our clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “Our business strategy revolves around solving how to bring the most value and impact to our clients, from the solutions we offer and industries we serve to the way we think about the future of business.”

The score is calculated by measuring loyalty between a provider and a business through a comprehensive customer satisfaction survey. Net Promoter Scores are used by more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies and provide insight into an organization’s reputation and success.

To learn more about ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting award and Armanino’s ranking, visit: https://www.clearlyrated.com/accounting/ca-usa/san-ramon-ca/armanino-llp-san-ramon-ca

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
