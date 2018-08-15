Armanino to Host Inaugural Real Estate Forum Series

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced registration is open for its first ever Real Estate Forum series in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas. The free, half-day event will focus on complex compliance and operations challenges faced by many real estate owners, property managers, contractors, developers, fund managers, hard money lenders and more.



“Real estate is seeing a lot of regulatory changes ripe for opportunity,” said Robert Tuvell, Armanino partner-in-charge of real estate. “From impending Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) changes to revenue recognition (ASC 606) and the new lease accounting standard (ASC 842) to changes that came with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we’ll explore ways investors, owners, operators and developers can maximize profits based on these current and upcoming changes.”

The Armanino Real Estate Forum will be held in three separate locations:

Each event will contain several discussion panels and networking opportunities with topics including changes to FASB standards, maximizing operating efficiency, wealth protection and succession planning, and the benefits and implications of tax reform.

“Every company and successful individual needs a proactive succession plan, and that includes real estate matters,” said Harvey Bookstein, partner at Armanino. “The Real Estate Forums will discuss how preparedness provides protection for a company’s future and successor owners.”

Armanino has a deep expertise in real estate and offers a variety of solutions, including: real estate audits, real estate tax consulting, and real estate business and operational consulting. For more information on the firm’s real estate expertise, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/industries/real-estate/

