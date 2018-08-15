Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armanino to Host Inaugural Real Estate Forum Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:03pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the top 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced registration is open for its first ever Real Estate Forum series in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas. The free, half-day event will focus on complex compliance and operations challenges faced by many real estate owners, property managers, contractors, developers, fund managers, hard money lenders and more.

“Real estate is seeing a lot of regulatory changes ripe for opportunity,” said Robert Tuvell, Armanino partner-in-charge of real estate. “From impending Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) changes to revenue recognition (ASC 606) and the new lease accounting standard (ASC 842) to changes that came with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we’ll explore ways investors, owners, operators and developers can maximize profits based on these current and upcoming changes.”

The Armanino Real Estate Forum will be held in three separate locations:

Each event will contain several discussion panels and networking opportunities with topics including changes to FASB standards, maximizing operating efficiency, wealth protection and succession planning, and the benefits and implications of tax reform.

“Every company and successful individual needs a proactive succession plan, and that includes real estate matters,” said Harvey Bookstein, partner at Armanino. “The Real Estate Forums will discuss how preparedness provides protection for a company’s future and successor owners.”

Armanino has a deep expertise in real estate and offers a variety of solutions, including: real estate audits, real estate tax consulting, and real estate business and operational consulting. For more information on the firm’s real estate expertise, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/industries/real-estate/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com/) is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group
925.790.2788
kyle@amfmediagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pINCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS INC /TX/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:28pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Blink Charging Co.
GL
12:27pMegan Masoner Detz Joins VARIDESK As New Chief People Officer - Marking The Seventh New Leader In Two Months
PR
12:27pCarFinance.com expands its consumer offerings across the prime spectrum
GL
12:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
RE
12:26pCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG plc-Amendment
PU
12:26pSERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
12:25pVUZIX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
12:24pAmerican Airlines Celebrates Experience and Expertise, Honors Team Members With 45 Years of Service
GL
12:24pOphthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication System Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE 100 to 3-1/2 month closing low
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.