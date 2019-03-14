Armor Dental : Corp. Announces New Distribution Partnership with Neoss, Inc.

Neoss to Be the First Implant Company to Bundle Implant Home Care Device, Mouth-Mate® with Customer Orders in North America

Scan-Mate®, The First Non-Reflective Retraction Instrument Also Included in Agreement

Armor Dental, a privately held dental manufacturer and developer of Mouth-Mate® and Scan-Mate®, is pleased to announce a North American strategic distribution partnership with Neoss, a leading global implant company whose mission is to advance the science of dental implant treatment for all patients. Starting this month, Neoss will distribute Mouth-Mate, the first implant hygiene device for home care and Scan-Mate, the first non-reflective retraction instrument for intraoral scanning and surgical procedures performed chair side.

“Our partnership with Armor Dental makes perfect sense for Neoss as it strengthens our unwavering commitment to our customers’ most important goal, which is their patients’ implant success for a lifetime,” said Mark Neri, President, Americas, Neoss, Inc. This is more than a distributor agreement, it represents a collaborative partnership as we are now extending care from the office and connecting our customers into their patients’ homes for the first time. We couldn’t be more excited to include Armor Dental’s innovative products – Mouth-Mate for improving implant hygiene and Scan-Mate, a new retraction technique and device for our digital portfolio.”

Mouth-Mate:

Neoss customers will differentiate their practices by providing a new in-home hygiene device to help their patients improve daily implant care.

First retraction tool for fixed cases to visibility, access, and focus under the prosthesis .

. New two-handle brushing and retraction approach for implant hygiene that will improve long-term implant success.

Bridge hygiene protocol from specialty office to restorative office.

Create a more meaningful support connection between the dental office to the patient at home.

Scan-Mate:

Non-reflective and autoclavable retraction instrument for intraoral scanning and all dental procedures.

Improve digital work flow and first impression in the chair.

Fully autoclavable instrument up to 60 cycles that can be used for all operatories.

Improve intraoral scanning quality from single restoration to full-arch cases, crowns, bridges, implants and orthodontics.

Ideal retraction tool for flap surgeries that is gentle and protective of tissue.

Soft bendable handle and tip provides smooth retraction and easier access for hard to reach areas.

“Armor Dental is very excited to forge this partnership with Neoss as it represents the first time an implant company is taking a meaningful stand for implant hygiene at home for their customers,” said Cherie Le Penske, CEO of Armor Dental. “Neoss’ thoughtful approach to creating implant solutions that simplify complexity, improve case acceptance, and deliver greater value to help practices grow dovetails with our focus to improve patient care in the office and extend it further into the home than ever before.”

Dental professionals attending the Academy Of Osseointegration Annual Dental Meeting in Washington D.C. are invited to experience these products hands-on, and to learn more about many other innovative solutions, by visiting Neoss at Booth #723 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 14-16, 2019.

About Armor Dental Corporation

Armor Dental’s founding mission is to modernize patient recovery at home and improve digital work flow for the dental team. We have developed an entirely new category of patented dental products that aid in the healing of post-procedure hygiene to improve patient comfort and healing at home through our first product line, Mouth-Mate and recently introduced the first non-reflective retraction instrument, Scan-Mate. Our team is passionately committed to improving oral health by empowering patients and clinicians from the dental office to home with helpful products, clinical data, and superior customer service. Visit www.armor-dental.com.

About Neoss, Inc.

Neoss offers intelligent products that are intuitively simple to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Call 866-626-3677 or go to www.neoss.com for more info.

