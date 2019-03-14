Armor Dental : Corp. Announces New Distribution Partnership with Neoss, Inc.

Armor
Dental, a privately held dental manufacturer and developer of
Mouth-Mate® and Scan-Mate®, is pleased to announce a North American
strategic distribution partnership with Neoss,
a leading global implant company whose mission is to advance the science
of dental implant treatment for all patients. Starting this month, Neoss
will distribute Mouth-Mate,
the first implant hygiene device for home care and Scan-Mate,
the first non-reflective retraction instrument for intraoral scanning
and surgical procedures performed chair side.
“Our partnership with Armor Dental makes perfect sense for Neoss as it
strengthens our unwavering commitment to our customers’ most important
goal, which is their patients’ implant success for a lifetime,” said
Mark Neri, President, Americas, Neoss, Inc. This is more than a
distributor agreement, it represents a collaborative partnership as we
are now extending care from the office and connecting our customers into
their patients’ homes for the first time. We couldn’t be more excited to
include Armor Dental’s innovative products – Mouth-Mate for improving
implant hygiene and Scan-Mate, a new retraction technique and device for
our digital portfolio.”
Mouth-Mate:
-
Neoss customers will differentiate their practices by providing a new
in-home hygiene device to help their patients improve daily implant
care.
-
First retraction tool for fixed cases to visibility, access, and focus under
the prosthesis.
-
New two-handle brushing and retraction approach for implant hygiene
that will improve long-term implant success.
-
Bridge hygiene protocol from specialty office to restorative office.
-
Create a more meaningful support connection between the dental office
to the patient at home.
Scan-Mate:
-
Non-reflective and autoclavable retraction instrument for intraoral
scanning and all dental procedures.
-
Improve digital work flow and first impression in the chair.
-
Fully autoclavable instrument up to 60 cycles that can be used for all
operatories.
-
Improve intraoral scanning quality from single restoration to
full-arch cases, crowns, bridges, implants and orthodontics.
-
Ideal retraction tool for flap surgeries that is gentle and protective
of tissue.
-
Soft bendable handle and tip provides smooth retraction and easier
access for hard to reach areas.
“Armor Dental is very excited to forge this partnership with Neoss as it
represents the first time an implant company is taking a meaningful
stand for implant hygiene at home for their customers,” said Cherie Le
Penske, CEO of Armor Dental. “Neoss’ thoughtful approach to creating
implant solutions that simplify complexity, improve case acceptance, and
deliver greater value to help practices grow dovetails with our focus to
improve patient care in the office and extend it further into the home
than ever before.”
Dental professionals attending the Academy
Of Osseointegration Annual Dental Meeting in Washington D.C. are
invited to experience these products hands-on, and to learn more about
many other innovative solutions, by visiting Neoss at Booth #723 at the
Walter E. Washington Convention Center on March 14-16, 2019.
About Armor Dental Corporation
Armor Dental’s founding
mission is to modernize patient recovery at home and improve digital
work flow for the dental team. We have developed an entirely new
category of patented dental products that aid in the healing of
post-procedure hygiene to improve patient comfort and healing at home
through our first product line, Mouth-Mate and recently introduced the
first non-reflective retraction instrument, Scan-Mate. Our team is
passionately committed to improving oral health by empowering patients
and clinicians from the dental office to home with helpful products,
clinical data, and superior customer service. Visit www.armor-dental.com.
About Neoss, Inc.
Neoss offers intelligent products that are
intuitively simple to use. Our products allow dental professionals to
provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with
excellent long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and
integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment
solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the
complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Call
866-626-3677 or go to www.neoss.com
for more info.
