Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armor Express Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Express, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance protective solutions for the Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement markets, Department of Defense and First Responders, today announced the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Arlington, VA.

This new ~4,500 square foot facility will house Armor Express’ senior executives and serve as the central point for Government customer engagements, given its proximity to the nation’s capital. As a critical supplier to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Security Forces and various Federal agencies, having this office is a critical element of the Company’s strategy to be closer to its Military and Federal customers and provide greater real-time support. In addition to leadership, the Company will also have some of its sales, contract and program management, procurement specialists, and design personnel onsite. Further, this new facility will house a showroom, highlighting the latest innovations in concealable and tactical carriers, hard armor solutions, Military and Federal products, and a host of other ballistic solutions to meet all customer needs.

Central Lake, MI will continue to serve as the hub for supporting Domestic Law Enforcement and First Responders, housing the Company’s state-of-the-art Ballistic Research Laboratory (BRL), where the bulk of testing and designing is conducted. Eden, NC will continue to serve as the hub for manufacturing large-scale Government contracts, while providing support for Domestic and select International operations.

Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Armor Express stated, “Over the past year, we have significantly expanded our business across Government and Federal channels, while also growing our Domestic Law enforcement and International operations. We brought in new talent from industry, most recently with the addition of Lushana Offutt and Rick Dressler, to head our Government Operations and Federal Sales efforts, while significantly enhancing our production capabilities given the expected volume increase over the coming years. Having a D.C. presence is critical as it brings us closer to many of our Government customers and key decision-makers, in addition to our supply chain and technology partners. This will only help us learn more about customer requirements and enhance our offerings and overall customer value proposition for the warfighter and first responder.”

The Company’s new corporate headquarters is located at 4501 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 720, Arlington, Virginia, within close proximity to major airports, train stations and subway lines.

About Armor Express
Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems and related protective solutions. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement market, the Department of Defense, First Responders, and America’s allies around the world. In 2018, the Company merged with KDH Defense Systems, further expanding its portfolio and customer reach, while enhancing its manufacturing footprint and supply chain relationships. Through these partnerships with technology innovators and the Company’s unwavering commitment to advance research & development, customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com.

@ArmorExpress
Connect with Armor Express on social media; search Armor Express on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

Company Contact:
Glenn Wiener, Chief Strategy Officer
Tel: 212-786-6011
Email: gwiener@armorexpress.com

Media Contact:
Dionne Manchester, SVP - Media Relations for Armor Express
Tel: 212-786-6068
Email: dionne@GWCco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pGolar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions
GL
12:13pUNICOM Engineering Honored as Recipient of 2019 Dell Technologies OEM Partner of the Year Americas Award
GL
12:13pHSBC BANK : Announces Partnership Expansion to US with Women's Network, AllBright
BU
12:12pOil slips, Brent around $63/bbl as Iran concerns fade
RE
12:12pQUINTO RESOURCES INC : . reports drilling update from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project
AQ
12:11pOil slips, Brent around $63/bbl as Iran concerns fade
RE
12:10pAMC NETWORK : ' Acorn TV Hires Kerensa Samanidis as General Manager of Acorn TV International
PU
12:10pPENNS WOODS BANCORP : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
PU
12:10pEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1, 2019
GL
12:10pVA-Q-TEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL AG : Stocks rise on earnings; sterling falls
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : United Tech profit beats on aircraft parts demand after MAX grounding
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : Trading platform IG confident of turning corner after profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group