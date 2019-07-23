Armor Express Opens New Corporate Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor Express , a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance protective solutions for the Domestic and Federal Law Enforcement markets, Department of Defense and First Responders, today announced the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Arlington, VA.



This new ~4,500 square foot facility will house Armor Express’ senior executives and serve as the central point for Government customer engagements, given its proximity to the nation’s capital. As a critical supplier to the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Security Forces and various Federal agencies, having this office is a critical element of the Company’s strategy to be closer to its Military and Federal customers and provide greater real-time support. In addition to leadership, the Company will also have some of its sales, contract and program management, procurement specialists, and design personnel onsite. Further, this new facility will house a showroom, highlighting the latest innovations in concealable and tactical carriers, hard armor solutions, Military and Federal products, and a host of other ballistic solutions to meet all customer needs.

Central Lake, MI will continue to serve as the hub for supporting Domestic Law Enforcement and First Responders, housing the Company’s state-of-the-art Ballistic Research Laboratory (BRL), where the bulk of testing and designing is conducted. Eden, NC will continue to serve as the hub for manufacturing large-scale Government contracts, while providing support for Domestic and select International operations.

Jim Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Armor Express stated, “Over the past year, we have significantly expanded our business across Government and Federal channels, while also growing our Domestic Law enforcement and International operations. We brought in new talent from industry, most recently with the addition of Lushana Offutt and Rick Dressler, to head our Government Operations and Federal Sales efforts, while significantly enhancing our production capabilities given the expected volume increase over the coming years. Having a D.C. presence is critical as it brings us closer to many of our Government customers and key decision-makers, in addition to our supply chain and technology partners. This will only help us learn more about customer requirements and enhance our offerings and overall customer value proposition for the warfighter and first responder.”

The Company’s new corporate headquarters is located at 4501 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 720, Arlington, Virginia, within close proximity to major airports, train stations and subway lines.

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems and related protective solutions. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the Federal and Domestic Law Enforcement market, the Department of Defense, First Responders, and America’s allies around the world. In 2018, the Company merged with KDH Defense Systems, further expanding its portfolio and customer reach, while enhancing its manufacturing footprint and supply chain relationships. Through these partnerships with technology innovators and the Company’s unwavering commitment to advance research & development, customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com .

