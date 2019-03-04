Armor Scientific Emerges from Stealth to Manage the Identity of Everything

RSA CONFERENCE -- Armor
Scientific Holdings, Inc. (Armor Scientific), a cybersecurity
company purpose built to manage the identity of everything, today
announced the company is emerging from stealth mode. Separately, Armor
Scientific announced the public release of the Armor Platform, a
converged hardware token and patent-pending middleware suite.
A combination of wearable GPS, biometric hardware, and patent-pending
cryptographic and blockchain-enabled middleware, the Armor Platform
removes the complexity around identity governance, making authentication
as easy as walking into a room.
“The way we identify and authenticate in a digital and connected world
will be very different in 10 years,” said Nick
Buchanan, CTO of Armor Scientific. “By delivering a fundamentally
different approach to adding known devices and people to a trusted
network, the Armor Platform reinvents identity and security to be
relevant to our modern, hyper-connected world.”
The Armor Platform converges the security of everything and has the
following capabilities:
-
Authenticates and authorizes users without the need for a username,
password or any other personal information
-
Enables every user and device to be added as a node to an assurance
domain powered by cryptographic keys and a blockchain ledger
-
Protects access and only allows activity once the consensus of
multiple other nodes have been reached
-
AI- and machine learning-powered risk awareness continuously learns
how users work, ensuring geospatial, behavioral and digital
interactions are context-aware
Authentication for the Identity of Everything
Over 80 percent of hacking-related breaches leverage weak, default or
stolen passwords according to the 2017
Verizon Data Breach Report. Whether a first responder quickly
accessing their mobile computing device, a bank verifying a large
international wire transaction, or a military officer accessing a
critical system, the most sensitive transactions are shackled to
outdated and cumbersome authentication methods, including point
solutions that don’t work together.
The Armor Platform unifies the entire identity governance lifecycle,
removing the barriers (and complexities) between identity control,
access control and governance administration. Anomalies are quickly
detected, and continuously interrogated for automated authorization
response.
Users can experience boundless use-case scenarios, including:
-
Automated login and proximity, location-aware multi-factor access to
critical systems for enterprise and government entities
-
Location tracking for law enforcement and first responders
-
Protecting finance with the highest levels of protection for services
such as wire transfer processing
-
Healthcare hands-free access to login restricted point of care systems
based on proximity
-
Access secure applications, including regulatory applications
-
Geographically tie users to devices and provide identity assurance
Five Years of Stealth Research & Development
Today’s launch comes on the heels of a five-year period of consolidating
direct involvement and feedback from customers deploying highly critical
global systems, with more than 100 projects in banking, logistics,
healthcare and government industry sectors. Currently Headquartered in
Newport Beach CA, Armor Scientific has put together a unique executive
team whose members have previously worked at tech giants and startups.
Armor Scientific executives will be showcasing demos of the Armor
Platform at their booth at the RSA Early Stage Expo at the Marriott
Marquis, booth #ESE - 33. To learn more or sign up for the beta, please
visit www.armorsci.com/.
About Armor Scientific Holdings, Inc. (Armor Scientific)
Based in Newport Beach, CA, Armor Scientific is a cybersecurity company
that delivers a next-gen identity governance platform that changes the
way users and devices access and work in a trusted environment. The
Armor Platform includes a wearable GPS biometric hardware token that
eliminates username and password. Users and devices are all protected by
location-aware multi factor authentication, a blockchain-enabled
cryptographic assurance domain, AI/ML behavior analytics and an
outcome-assured workflow engine. For more information, please visit: https://www.armorsci.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005153/en/