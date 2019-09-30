Armour Group Ltd : Appoints Yulia Bruskova as Group Chief Risk Officer

Armour Group Ltd ("Armour") today announced the appointment of Yulia Bruskova as the Group’s Chief Risk Officer. Ms. Bruskova will assume her new position in November and will report to the Group CEO and the appropriate governance committees.

Ms. Bruskova is an experienced reinsurance risk executive having previously served as Group Actuary for a large Bermuda reinsurer. Most recently, she served as the Chief Risk Officer for a Bermuda domiciled reinsurer. Ms. Bruskova also previously led a “Big Four” accounting firm’s Bermuda actuarial practice and is a qualified Actuary and Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, U.K.

Brad Huntington, Armour Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are delighted that Yulia has agreed to join Armour as Group CRO. She brings a wide range of technical and practical experience and knowledge to our group.”

“I am excited to join Armour, particularly in light of the company’s significant growth and development opportunities. Armour has a best-in-class team, and I look forward to working with the team to further the company’s strategic objectives as part of it,” said Ms. Bruskova.

About Armour Group Ltd

Armour is a Bermuda-based group of (re)insurance and service companies which specialize in the creation and implementation of solutions and acquisitions within the run-off insurance marketplace. Its founders and two main principals, Brad Huntington and John Williams, have more than 50 years combined experience in the insurance and reinsurance markets. Armour is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology.

