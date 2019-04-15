Army Concludes New Equipment Training for GA-ASI's Gray Eagle Extended Range

The U.S. Army has completed its New Equipment Training (NET) at Fort
Campbell, Kentucky for the MQ-1C ER Gray Eagle Extended Range. The
training covered new maintenance procedures, manuals and ground support
equipment associated with the MQ-1C ER, which is a new Unmanned Aircraft
System (UAS) produced by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
(GA-ASI).
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005716/en/
“The MQ-1C ER provides significant enhancements in capability over the MQ-1C, delivering increased reliability, range and capacity for our Army customer over the previous version,” said David R. Alexander, president, GA-ASI. (Photo: Business Wire)
The training not only prepared the current Army Company – 160th
Foxtrot – to operate MQ-1C ER, it also prepared Echo Company to become
the Army’s second Company to be trained to operate the Gray Eagle
Extended Range.
“Adding a second Company to operate the MQ-1C ER is a testament to the
confidence the Army has in the performance of this UAS,” said David R.
Alexander, president, GA-ASI. “The MQ-1C ER provides significant
enhancements in capability over the MQ-1C, delivering increased
reliability, range and capacity for our Army customer over the previous
version.”
About GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of
General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven,
reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and
electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator®
RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than
five million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance,
mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems
required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness
and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control
stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot
training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For
more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.
Reaper, Predator, and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics
Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
