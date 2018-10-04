Arnold & Porter LLP : LMG Life Sciences 2018 Ranks 25 Arnold & Porter Attorneys and 11 Practice Areas, Names Firm as an Inaugural 'Life Cycle Firm'

The 2018 edition of LMG Life Sciences recognized Arnold & Porter in its annual compendium of life sciences legal recommendations. The guide recommended 11 Arnold & Porter practice areas and named 25 attorneys as 'Stars' across its Regulatory, Finance & Transactional, Litigation & Enforcement, and Intellectual Property categories.

The firm was also highlighted as one of eight inaugural 'Life Cycle firms,' a distinction that highlights firms with significant practices in nearly all areas covered by LMG Life Sciences.

The firm's recommended practice areas include: