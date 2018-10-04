Log in
Arnold & Porter LLP : LMG Life Sciences 2018 Ranks 25 Arnold & Porter Attorneys and 11 Practice Areas, Names Firm as an Inaugural 'Life Cycle Firm'

10/04/2018 | 11:38pm CEST

The 2018 edition of LMG Life Sciences recognized Arnold & Porter in its annual compendium of life sciences legal recommendations. The guide recommended 11 Arnold & Porter practice areas and named 25 attorneys as 'Stars' across its Regulatory, Finance & Transactional, Litigation & Enforcement, and Intellectual Property categories.

The firm was also highlighted as one of eight inaugural 'Life Cycle firms,' a distinction that highlights firms with significant practices in nearly all areas covered by LMG Life Sciences.

The firm's recommended practice areas include:

  • Antitrust;
  • Corporate;
  • FDA: Medical Devices;
  • FDA: Pharmaceutical;
  • General Patent Litigation;
  • Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation;
  • Healthcare: Pricing & Reimbursement;
  • Mergers & Acquisitions;
  • Patent Strategy and Management;
  • Product Liability; and
  • White Collar/Government Investigations.

Disclaimer

Arnold & Porter LLP published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 21:37:09 UTC
