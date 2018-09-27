Arnold & Porter LLP : & Porter Again Named to Working Mother Magazine's '100 Best Companies' List

Arnold & Porter was again named one of the '100 Best Companies' to work for by Working Mother magazine. Arnold & Porter has been named to the list nineteen times, and was inducted into Working Mother magazine's '100 Best Companies Hall of Fame' in 2015.

Working Mother magazine compiles its annual list by surveying companies about their leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, and flexibility policies. Arnold & Porter was noted for its parental leave and flexibility programs, which allots 18 paid weeks off for new mothers, six weeks off for new fathers, and 18 weeks off for adoptive parents. Parents on leave at the firm can also access career coaching and training programs, and can work with career counselors to transition back to work.

Arnold & Porter will be recognized at the Working Mother '100 Best Companies' Gala Awards Dinner to be held October 9, 2018. The firm will also be recognized in the October/November issue of Working Mother magazine.