AroCell : TK 210 Elisa compared to other methods

A new study comparing TK 210™ ELISA from AroCell with other activity-based assays for the measurement of TK1 in serum shows high correlation between methods when samples from subjects with hematological malignancies are compared. The study will be presented at ISOBM in Hamburg in November 2018.

An abstract entitled 'A performance evaluation of three currently used thymidine kinase 1 assays in sera from patients with hematological malignancies shows high concordance', by Staffan Eriksson et al., has been accepted for oral presentation at the ISOBM (International Society of Oncology and BioMarkers) congress in Hamburg, Germany November 24-27, 2018.

The study presents results from a performance evaluation of TK 210 ELISA and activity-based methods, e.i. LIAISON® Thymidine Kinase, and 3H-dThd phosphorylation, by using serum samples from subjects with hematological malignancies and healthy blood donors. The results shows that TK 210 ELISA has similar performance compared to the LIAISON Thymidine Kinase and the 3H-dThd phosphorylation assays when measuring TK1 in serum.

The authors conclude that TK 210 ELISA is a valuable tool in the management of hematological malignancies, as well as in breast cancer as previously described (Tumor Biology, 2016). While TK 210 ELISA delivers the same result as activity-based methods, it is robust, easy-to-use and can be adapted to automated high throughput ELISA platforms.

For more information:

Johan von Heijne, Acting CEO

Telephone: +46-705-95 15 10

E-post: johan.vonheijne@arocell.com

AroCell is obliged to make pubic this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Johan von Heijne, at 11.30 on September 18,2018.

About AroCell

AroCell AB (AROC) is a Swedish company that is developing standardized modern blood tests to support the prognosis and follow up of cancer patients. AroCell's new technology is based on patented methods to measure Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) protein levels in a blood sample. The TK 210™ ELISA test provides valuable information mainly about the condition of cancer patients. This may help clinicians to optimize treatment strategies and estimate the risk of recurrence of tumor disease during the monitoring of the disease. The AroCell share (AROC) is listed on Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, please see www.arocell.com.

2018-09-17 TK 210 ELISA compared to other methods (PDF)