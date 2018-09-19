Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aromyx Corp. Introduces Magic Search™ Taste and Smell Editing Tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 04:01pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aromyx Corp., maker of the EssenceChip™, the olfactory protein receptor array for measuring taste and smell, today introduced its Magic Search software tool, a new feature of the Allegory Software Toolkit designed to deconstruct and reconstruct flavors and fragrances.

Magic Search can deconstruct the EssenceChip measurement of a perfume or beverage into its constituent receptor responses, and then show every possible recipe to make that flavor or fragrance.

“At its most basic, a smell or taste is a pattern of receptors in the nose or tongue responding to odorant molecules within a perfume or cola,” said Ed Costello, Aromyx VP of Engineering. “Magic Search algorithmically parses that pattern and shows you all the possible combinations of chemicals that create that same pattern.”

“Aromyx sensor technology has advanced to the point in which we can imagine moving flavor and fragrance into the modern world of computation,” said Dr. James Kaufman, American Physical Society Fellow and noted expert on simulation science and pattern formation. “Industries such as Automotive and Aerospace have made that transition, and now Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Flavors and Fragrances industries can move from trial and error to computation.”

About Aromyx
Aromyx is a Stanford University- and venture-backed technology company with CRISPR-constructed proprietary sensing and AI that digitizes the human sense of smell and taste.

We have developed a proprietary sensor to measure smell and taste by cloning olfactory receptors from the nose and tongue onto a disposable biochip, with a digital readout. The Aromyx solution also includes the Allegory Software Toolkit and Aromyx Online database.

Aromyx has its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

Aromyx will be exhibiting at the SynBioBeta 2018 Conference Oct. 1-3 at the Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF in San Francisco, Calif. We hope to see you there! 

Learn more at: http://www.aromyx.com
Magic Search video at: https://youtu.be/2TdNl8t6bMI

CONTACT
Alexis Pascal
apascal@aromyx.com

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:18pMERCEDES-BENZ TOURISMO : Mercedes Benz Tourismo – top-selling touring coach wins International Bus & Coach Competition (IBC) 2018
PU
10:18pPLX PHARMA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:18pHOLY CROSS ENERGY : Sets New 70% Clean Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Goals
PR
10:18pRED HAT : Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2019
BU
10:17pAV HOMES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:17pPARKERVISION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share
BU
10:16pINGEVITY : Diacid 1550™ emulsifier simplifies jet engine manufacturing
BU
10:16pAPPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Provides Hurricane Florence Update
BU
10:16pTESARO Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
3PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Marijuana Stock Prices Continue To Soar As Analysts Urge Investors To Be Cautious
5Evolution of Cloud Mining

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.