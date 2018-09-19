Aromyx Corp. Introduces Magic Search™ Taste and Smell Editing Tool

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aromyx Corp., maker of the EssenceChip™, the olfactory protein receptor array for measuring taste and smell, today introduced its Magic Search software tool, a new feature of the Allegory Software Toolkit designed to deconstruct and reconstruct flavors and fragrances.



Magic Search can deconstruct the EssenceChip measurement of a perfume or beverage into its constituent receptor responses, and then show every possible recipe to make that flavor or fragrance.

“At its most basic, a smell or taste is a pattern of receptors in the nose or tongue responding to odorant molecules within a perfume or cola,” said Ed Costello, Aromyx VP of Engineering. “Magic Search algorithmically parses that pattern and shows you all the possible combinations of chemicals that create that same pattern.”

“Aromyx sensor technology has advanced to the point in which we can imagine moving flavor and fragrance into the modern world of computation,” said Dr. James Kaufman, American Physical Society Fellow and noted expert on simulation science and pattern formation. “Industries such as Automotive and Aerospace have made that transition, and now Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods and Flavors and Fragrances industries can move from trial and error to computation.”

About Aromyx

Aromyx is a Stanford University- and venture-backed technology company with CRISPR-constructed proprietary sensing and AI that digitizes the human sense of smell and taste.

We have developed a proprietary sensor to measure smell and taste by cloning olfactory receptors from the nose and tongue onto a disposable biochip, with a digital readout. The Aromyx solution also includes the Allegory Software Toolkit and Aromyx Online database.

Aromyx has its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

