Arrakis Therapeutics : Appoints Katrine Bosley as Chairman of the Board of Directors

11/21/2019 | 08:02am EST

Entrepreneurial leader brings expertise growing biotech platform companies as former CEO of Editas Medicine and Avila Therapeutics

Arrakis Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery of a new class of small-molecule medicines that directly target RNA, announced today that it has appointed Katrine Bosley as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Ms. Bosley is a proven biotechnology entrepreneur with nearly 30 years of experience in the biotech industry as a leader of emerging companies with broad platforms for innovative medicines. Most recently, Ms. Bosley served as the Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), and previously as CEO of Avila Therapeutics until its acquisition by Celgene Corporation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005483/en/

Katrine Bosley (Photo: Business Wire)

Katrine Bosley (Photo: Business Wire)

“Katrine’s experience building dynamic, science-driven companies will serve as a critical resource for Arrakis as we realize our vision of targeting RNA with small molecules to unlock new ways to treat human disease,” said Michael Gilman, Ph.D., CEO of Arrakis. “The breadth of her expertise and her track record of creating value through focused drug development and creative business strategy will be tremendously important to Arrakis as we enter a period of substantial growth in our pipeline and business. I wholeheartedly welcome Katrine to our team and look forward to working together with her to help bring a new class of RNA-targeted medicines to patients.”

“Arrakis is leading the creation of RNA-targeted small molecules, an entirely new class of medicines. The company’s platform has the potential to make medicines for hundreds of previously ‘undruggable’ targets,” said Ms. Bosley. “Arrakis is led by a deeply experienced team, many of whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with in the past. It’s rare to have a platform that significantly expands target space while also leveraging all of the benefits of a well-established modality, small molecules. This team knows how to turn this into unprecedented medicines.”

Katrine Bosley is an entrepreneur who has built products and companies in the biotech industry for nearly 30 years. She currently serves as a Board member of Galapagos NV (EURONEXT and NASDAQ: GLPG), of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) and of the Mass Eye and Ear Institute. Through her career, Ms. Bosley has built and led high-growth companies (Editas Medicine – CEO; Avila Therapeutics – CEO; Adnexus Therapeutics – VP Business Development) and developed innovative products and technologies (CRISPR genome editing, Tysabri (natalizumab), covalent drugs). Her experiences include Chairing the Emerging Companies Section of the Board of BIO; serving as the Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Broad Institute; and leading a wide range of business transactions (financings, acquisitions, alliances).

Ms. Bosley has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company, as CEO of the Year by Xconomy, as one of 30 Global Game Changers by Forbes, as Entrepreneur of the Year by the New England Venture Capital Association, and as one of the Top Ten Women in Biotech by FierceBiotech.

About Arrakis Therapeutics
Arrakis Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery of a new class of medicines that directly target RNA. The company has developed a proprietary platform to identify new RNA targets and drug candidates to treat diseases unaddressed by today’s medicines. Arrakis is building a proprietary pipeline of RNA-targeted small molecules (rSMs) focused on cancer and genetically validated targets in other disease areas. The company brings together scientific leaders in RNA structure, chemistry and biology, along with a highly experienced management team and the backing of leading life sciences investors. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.arrakistx.com and engage with us on Twitter @ArrakisTx or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
