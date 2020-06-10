Arranta Bio : Announces Addition of Shailesh Maingi to its Board as an Independent Director

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arranta Bio ("Arranta"), the leading microbiome contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the addition of Shailesh Maingi to Arranta's board as an Independent Director.

Shailesh Maingi is the founder and CEO of Kineticos Life Sciences, a boutique advisory focused on strategy, licensing and commercial product launch that he established in 2007. In 2019 he founded the Kineticos Disruptor Fund, which launches and funds early-stage biotech companies focused on oncology and therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The Kineticos Disruptor Fund has recently launched Inceptor Bio, a biotech incubator/accelerator hub.

Shailesh has served on the board of directors of a number of biotech companies, including Gallus Biopharmaceuticals, a biologics CDMO, and Locus Biosciences, a CRISPR gene editing start-up. Additionally, Shailesh founded InVincible Cancer Research Fund, a non-profit supporting cancer research. Shailesh earned a B.S. in Chemistry from UNC, Chapel Hill and an MBA from Golden Gate University, and currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Having known Shailesh for 10 years, I am excited to have him bring his broad industry knowledge, sharp intellect and strategic expertise to our board of directors as we build the leading microbiome CDMO," said Mark Bamforth, president and CEO at Arranta, in a welcome announcement.

"I am delighted to partner with Mark, the board, and the team at Arranta Bio, following his success with Brammer Bio and Gallus Biopharmaceuticals. This is an exciting time for the microbiome sector which is poised to deliver meaningful products that improve healthcare. I look forward to supporting Arranta Bio's leading role in serving this field," Shailesh Maingi said.

Almost 200 companies are actively exploring the linkage between diseases and the microbiome – millions of bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses that live inside and on the human body – in order to identify therapeutic targets. Scientists have called it the second genome; in fact, the number of genes in the microbes making up one person's microbiome is estimated to be at least 200 times the number in the human genome.

In the past decade, the industry has experienced a rapid acceleration in scientific understanding of the composition and functions of gut microbiota. Arranta is proud to be the leading CDMO focused on supporting the supply needs of these innovator companies.

actALIVE™ is a registered trademark of Arranta Bio.

About Arranta Bio

Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specifically established to focus on serving companies seeking to develop and commercialize therapies targeting the human microbiome. In November 2019, Arranta Bio acquired Captozyme™ – the leader in process development and clinical contract manufacturing for microbiome pioneers – whose experienced team has worked with and developed processes for over 135 different species spanning 85 different genera of live biotherapeutics since 2009. Headed by a management team and technical experts with a proven track record in both process development and contract manufacturing through fermentation to lyophilization and encapsulation of live biopharmaceuticals, Arranta Bio offers the knowledge and resources necessary to help clients develop and manufacture promising new microbiome therapies to meet the needs of patients. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com. Enquiries can be sent to info@arrantabio.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of its core healthcare sectors, including Avista Pharma Solutions, Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genewiz, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics, and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com

Arranta Bio Media contact:

Guy Tiene

That's Nice LLC

T: +1 212 366 4455

E: guy@thatsnice.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arranta-bio-announces-addition-of-shailesh-maingi-to-its-board-as-an-independent-director-301073053.html

SOURCE Arranta Bio