Array Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Array BioPharma Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – ARRY
06/17/2019 | 10:32am EDT
NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Array BioPharma Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY) to Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”) is fair to Array shareholders. On behalf of Array shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
The Array merger investigation concerns whether Array and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Array shareholders; (2) determine whether Pfizer is underpaying for Array; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Array shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.
