Arrayit : Sunnyvale, CA, December 31 2018 - Arrayit Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Letter to Shareholders.

Arrayit Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Letter to Shareholders

Sunnyvale, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, announces a letter to shareholders from Arrayit Chief Executive Officer Rene Schena. The letter is downloadable at this link:

The CEO Letter to Shareholders summarizes company accomplishments during a dynamic 2018 fiscal year and outlines ambitious goals for 2019. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and wish everyone a Happy New Year.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve wellness and human health. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

