Arrayit : Sunnyvale, CA, March 25, 2019 - Arrayit Corporation Appoints Apple Enterprise Healthcare Partner to Accelerate FY2019 Revenues and Earnings Growth.

Corporate - Media & Press - Press Release

Arrayit Corporation Appoints Apple Enterprise Healthcare Partner to Accelerate FY2019 Revenues and Earnings Growth

By GlobeNewswire, March 25, 2019, 05:30:00 AM EDT: Source Arrayit Corporation

Sunnyvale, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, is working closely with an Apple enterprise healthcare partner to increase revenues and earnings for fiscal year 2019 (FY2019). This new partnership leverages the widely used Apple iPad platform and iPhone operating system (iOS) to streamline key aspects of Arrayit doctor-prescribed allergy testing services including patient scheduling, test kit ordering, electronic retrieval of test results and requests for ancillary treatment options, all in a manner that is fully compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). Arrayit's convenient finger stick testing services are being increasingly utilized by doctors to detect, manage and treat allergy and asthma, which impact approximately 60 million Americans annually.

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company's Chief Executive Officer, aced four consecutive rounds of proficiency testing, received endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group, doubled the number of clinics in its nationwide network to more than 400, announced in-network allergy testing services contracting with a top five commercial health benefits company and doubled its weekly billing guidance. Arrayit anticipates that the physician-operated accessibility of its allergy testing services on more than 400 million iPads worldwide will positively impact FY2019 revenues and earnings.

CEO Rene Schena states, 'The inherent portability and security of iPad/iOS fit with our mission of using technological innovation and miniaturization to improve patient health and wellness. We are pleased to partner with a prominent Apple enterprise healthcare partner to empower doctors in their mission to better diagnose and treat allergy and asthma. Given the first days of Spring, prime allergy testing season starts, now.'

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve wellness and human health. Please visit www.arrayit.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as 'expect', 'believe', and 'should'. Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's public filings.

CONTACT

Public Relations

Arrayit Corporation

Tel: 408-744-1331

Email: arrayit@arrayit.com

Web: www.arrayit.com

Copyright 1993-2019 Arrayit Corporation. All rights reserved.