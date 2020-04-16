Arrow Energy Pty : Start planned for Arrow's Surat Gas Project

17 Apr 2020

Arrow Energy has this morning sanctioned commencement of the first phase of its Surat Gas Project (SGP) in southern Queensland, with construction set to begin this year.

Arrow's sanction decision follows today's announcement from its shareholders, PetroChina and Shell, of a final investment decision (FID) for phase one of the SGP.

Arrow CEO Cecile Wake said 'Today's decisions by PetroChina, Shell and Arrow demonstrate commitment to and confidence in Queensland and the Australian market at a time of global economic turmoil from COVID-19 and against the backdrop of sustained low oil prices.

'This significant investment comes at a critical time and will cement Arrow's position as a major producer of natural gas on the east coast,' Ms Wake said.

'The Surat Gas Project is the first large-scale CSG project in Australia to be underpinned by a significant infrastructure collaboration and gas sales agreement, together with a suite of supporting agreements, which have been put in place between Arrow and the Shell-operated QGC joint venture.

'This agreement enables the use of capacity in QGC's existing gas and water processing, treatment and transportation infrastructure, reducing the impacts on landholders, communities and the environment and ensuring that more gas can be economically developed.'

Ms Wake said Arrow would this year commence construction of more than 600 phase one wells and is on track to deliver first gas from the project in 2021. Over the full 27 year life of the Surat Gas Project, Arrow expects to develop around 5 TCF of natural gas.

'An initial 200 construction jobs will be created during phase one, with an anticipated further 800 construction and operating roles over the life of the Surat Gas Project,' Ms Wake said.

'Arrow recognises the current uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and oil-price volatility and will ensure that its development plans retain sufficient flexibility to manage these evolving challenges while bringing more gas to market. The decision to sanction phase one of the Surat Gas Project and commence construction this year is good for Queensland. It will mean more jobs, more opportunities for local companies and other economic benefits for regional Queensland, which has been home to Arrow for more than 20 years.'

Arrow currently operates five gas fields in the Surat and Bowen basins in southern and central Queensland, respectively, and produces the equivalent of more than 40 per cent of Queensland's total domestic gas demand.

'This FID is the result of extensive collaboration between not just Arrow and the QGC joint venture, but also with landholders, communities and the State Government.

'In taking this investment decision, Arrow is enlivening those collaboration arrangements for the benefit of Arrow and its shareholders, the QGC joint venture and all Queenslanders,' Ms Wake said.

'Importantly there have been sustained efforts by Arrow, its landholders and local communities to jointly develop tailor-made ways of working on high quality black soil with minimised impacts, which will be the foundation of positive co-existence into the future.

'We sincerely appreciate the efforts of all involved, including the State Government, to bring Arrow to this point, and we look forward to safely and successfully delivering the first phase of this exciting project.'

'In these challenging COVID-19 times, Arrow remains committed to operating its business and executing this project safely and responsibly to protect the health and well-being of its people and all of the regional communities where we operate,' she said.

Arrow is the developer and operator of the Surat Gas Project.

Arrow Energy Pty Ltd

Arrow Energy is an integrated coal seam gas (CSG) company that explores and develops gas fields, produces and sells CSG and generates electricity. The company has been safely and sustainably developing CSG since 2000 and supplying it commercially since 2004, currently producing the equivalent of more than 40 per cent of Queensland's domestic gas demand from its five CSG fields in the Surat and Bowen basins. Arrow is working to meet the growing demand for cleaner burning fuels.

Arrow is owned 50/50 by Shell and PetroChina (a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation).

QCLNG (QGC) is a Shell-operated joint venture between Shell (73.75%), CNOOC (25%) and Tokyo Gas (1.25%).