This manual is designed to help franchisors to understand their rights and responsibilities under the new Franchising Code of Conduct, which commences on 1 January 2015.

The manual will help you to understand:

the minimum business conduct and disclosure requirements required by the Code

how to comply with your Code obligations

how to resolve disputes under the Code.

Deed of variation( PDF 100.85 KB | DOCX 34.51 KB )

Franchising model disclosure document( PDF 730.55 KB )