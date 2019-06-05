Log in
Arrow Minerals : Drilling at Helsinki Confirms Mineralised Corridor

06/05/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

ASX: AMD

6 June 2019

DRILLING AT HELSINKI CONFIRMS MINERALISED CORRIDOR

Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to announce results from first pass aircore (AC) and stratigraphic drilling programmes at the Helsinki Prospect within the Strickland Gold Project, located 125 kilometres north-west of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia (Figure 1).

The Helsinki Prospect is a large, high-priority target along a major fault within the Yerilgee Greenstone Belt, that extends over five kilometres of strike and is up to two kilometres wide. The drill programme was designed to test key litho-structural settings associated with anomalous gold-in-soil targets. A total of 55 holes for 1,768m (average depth 32m) were completed, with results providing accurate geological and geochemical data for targeting and ongoing exploration programmes (Figure 3).

Drilling at Helsinki has confirmed that a large felsic porphyry is located internal to Banded Iron Formations (BIF) and mafic volcanic lithologies. The NNW-trending sheared contact between the porphyry and mafic lithologies forms a major domain boundary associated with gold anomalism which was intersected in multiple drill lines over four kilometres. This boundary is interpreted to be a major mineralised fluid pathway, with significant drill results including:

  • 6m @ 1.1g/t Au from 11m (STKAC0100), incl. 3m @ 1.8g/t Au;
  • 1m @ 1.3g/t Au from 53m (BARAC0230);
  • 2m @ 0.5g/t Au from 33m (BARAC0230); and
  • 1m @ 0.4g/t Au from 59m (BARAC0233).

During the drilling campaign, five rock samples were collected from areas of interest, with a sheared felsic rock returning a gold result of 15.4g/t Au (Figure 2). This result confirms the prospectivity of the felsic lithologies to be a source of hydrothermal fluids which have created significant structural pathways for gold- bearing fluid migration.

Figure 1 - Strickland Gold Project location map

Figure 2 - Felsic rock chip sample grading 15.4 g/t Au

Arrow Minerals Limited

18/40 St Quentin Ave, Claremont WA 6010

Tel

+61 (8) 9383 3330

Page 1

ABN 49 112 609 846

PO Box 886, Claremont WA 6910

Fax

+61 (8) 9486 4799

Figure 3 - Simplified geology of the Helsinki Prospect over gravity image (1VD)

Next Steps

Further drilling at Helsinki will be targeted in areas where the margins of NNW-trending structures (major mineralised fluid pathways) and geological contacts intersect NE-NW trending cross cutting faults. A major fault jog (or flexure) at the northern end of the Helsinki porphyry is coincident with NE-NW cross cutting faults and NNW-trending mineralised structures. Fault jogs and cross cutting structures are commonly known to create favourable sites for gold mineralisation in Archean greenstone terrains elsewhere in the Eastern Goldfields and Southern Cross Domain.

Arrow Minerals Limited

Page 2

About Strickland Gold Project

The Strickland Gold Project covers over 1,350km2 of prospective Archean greenstones, over 150 kilometres of strike across the Yerilgee, Evanston, Mt Manning and South Elvire Greenstone Belts. Modern gold exploration has been limited at Strickland with a focus historically on iron ore exploration. Arrow has been actively exploring the Strickland Gold Project since 2016 and has identified high priority gold targets ranging in size and scale from 1 to 20 kilometres along strike.

Within these gold target areas, Arrow has acquired high-qualityproject-wide datasets including detailed gravity and aeromagnetic surveys, geological mapping and surface BLEG samples. Soil sampling, AC and reverse circulation drilling has also been completed over the T1, T2, T6 and T8 Prospects. Data processing, statistical analysis and data interpretation of the regional data sets has significantly increased the geological understanding of the gold targets with identification of key mineralising structures, controls and potential deposit types.

For further information visit www.arrowminerals.com.auor contact:

Arrow Minerals Limited

Mr Steven Michael

Managing Director

  1. info@arrowminerals.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Miss Melanie Sutterby who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Miss Sutterby is a part-time employee of Arrow and has more than five years' experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves". Miss Sutterby consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Additionally, Miss Sutterby confirms that the entity is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in the ASX releases referred to in this report.

Arrow Minerals Limited

Page 3

Appendix A: Significant Drilling Results (>0.3g/t Au)

Hole

From

To

Interval

Gold

ID

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t Au)

STKAC0100

11

17

6

1.1

incl.

11

14

3

1.8

STKAC0355

0

4

3

0.1

STKAC0357

39

45

6

0.1

STKAC0383

39

42

3

0.1

BARAC0230

33

35

2

0.5

53

54

1

1.3

55

56

1

0.3

BARAC0233

57

58

1

0.3

59

60

1

0.4

BARAC0236

69

71

2

0.3

Significant gold assay intersections (using a 0.1g/t Au lower cut) are reported over a minimum down hole interval of 3m at +0.30g/t Au. Intervals may contain up to 3m of internal dilution. Intervals reported are down hole intervals, true widths are unknown at this stage of exploration.

Appendix B: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL (m)

Drill Type

Dip

Azimuth

EOH

(m)

(m)

Depth (m)

STKAC0355

794450

6663850

491

AC

90

0

28

STKAC0356

794550

6663850

490

AC

90

0

37

STKAC0357

794650

6663850

488

AC

90

0

54

STKAC0358

794750

6663850

487

AC

90

0

68

STKAC0359

794850

6663850

487

AC

90

0

52

STKAC0360

796250

6663425

468

AC

90

0

33

STKAC0361

796350

6663425

467

AC

90

0

39

STKAC0362

796450

6663425

467

AC

90

0

22

STKAC0363

796300

6663425

500

AC

90

0

35

STKAC0364

797500

6662410

481

AC

90

0

9

STKAC0365

797450

6662410

500

AC

90

0

6

STKAC0366

797400

6662410

477

AC

90

0

2

STKAC0367

797350

6662410

500

AC

90

0

26

STKAC0368

797300

6662410

474

AC

90

0

6

STKAC0369

797250

6662410

500

AC

90

0

32

STKAC0370

797100

6662410

471

AC

90

0

31

STKAC0371

797000

6662410

469

AC

90

0

9

STKAC0372

796950

6662410

500

AC

90

0

29

STKAC0373

796900

6662410

469

AC

90

0

39

STKAC0374

796800

6662410

469

AC

90

0

59

STKAC0375

796700

6662410

470

AC

90

0

57

STKAC0376

796600

6662260

472

AC

90

0

61

STKAC0377

796500

6662260

473

AC

90

0

44

Arrow Minerals Limited

Page 4

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

RL (m)

Drill Type

Dip

Azimuth

EOH

(m)

(m)

Depth (m)

STKAC0378

796400

6662260

474

AC

90

0

32

STKAC0379

796300

6662260

476

AC

90

0

37

STKAC0380

796200

6662260

479

AC

90

0

38

STKAC0382

796000

6662260

482

AC

90

0

50

STKAC0383

795900

6662260

483

AC

90

0

47

STKAC0384

795800

6662260

483

AC

90

0

40

STKAC0387

796550

6662260

500

AC

90

0

61

STKAC0388

796050

6661880

481

AC

90

0

65

STKAC0389

795950

6661880

482

AC

90

0

18

STKAC0390

795900

6661880

485

AC

90

0

11

STKAC0391

795850

6661880

483

AC

90

0

19

STKAC0392

795800

6661880

484

AC

90

0

9

STKAC0394

795700

6661880

486

AC

90

0

32

STKAC0395

795650

6661880

488

AC

90

0

38

STKAC0396

795550

6661880

489

AC

90

0

29

STKAC0397

795450

6661880

491

AC

90

0

8

STKAC0398

795500

6661880

490

AC

90

0

12

STKAC0399

796000

6661880

482

AC

90

0

27

STKAC0400

796600

6661020

475

AC

90

0

41

STKAC0401

796500

6661020

477

AC

90

0

59

STKAC0402

796400

6661020

477

AC

90

0

13

STKAC0403

796450

6661020

477

AC

90

0

31

STKAC0404

796350

6661020

475

AC

90

0

18

STKAC0405

796300

6661020

476

AC

90

0

5

STKAC0406

796200

6661020

473

AC

90

0

29

STKAC0407

796250

6661020

475

AC

90

0

27

STKAC0408

796100

6661020

472

AC

90

0

32

STKAC0409

797300

6659950

465

AC

90

0

51

STKAC0410

797200

6659950

466

AC

90

0

51

STKAC0411

797100

6659950

466

AC

90

0

32

STKAC0412

797000

6659950

466

AC

90

0

28

Coordinates are reported in GDA94 MGA Zone 51.

Appendix C: Rock Chip Location Information.

Sample_ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Sample Type

Gold

(g/t Au)

ROCK_T11_01

795581

6661876

Rock Chip

0.001

ROCK_T11_02

795490

6661867

Rock Chip

0.001

ROCK_T11_03

796284

6661031

Rock Chip

0.053

ROCK_T11_04

795122

6663778

Rock Chip

15.35

ROCK_T11_05

796880

6659922

Rock Chip

0.005

Coordinates are reported in GDA94 MGA Zone 51.

Arrow Minerals Limited

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arrow Minerals Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 03:57:09 UTC
