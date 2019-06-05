Arrow Minerals : Drilling at Helsinki Confirms Mineralised Corridor

Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to announce results from first pass aircore (AC) and stratigraphic drilling programmes at the Helsinki Prospect within the Strickland Gold Project, located 125 kilometres north-west of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia (Figure 1).

The Helsinki Prospect is a large, high-priority target along a major fault within the Yerilgee Greenstone Belt, that extends over five kilometres of strike and is up to two kilometres wide. The drill programme was designed to test key litho-structural settings associated with anomalous gold-in-soil targets. A total of 55 holes for 1,768m (average depth 32m) were completed, with results providing accurate geological and geochemical data for targeting and ongoing exploration programmes (Figure 3).

Drilling at Helsinki has confirmed that a large felsic porphyry is located internal to Banded Iron Formations (BIF) and mafic volcanic lithologies. The NNW-trending sheared contact between the porphyry and mafic lithologies forms a major domain boundary associated with gold anomalism which was intersected in multiple drill lines over four kilometres. This boundary is interpreted to be a major mineralised fluid pathway, with significant drill results including:

6m @ 1.1g/t Au from 11m (STKAC0100), incl. 3m @ 1.8g/t Au;

1m @ 1.3g/t Au from 53m (BARAC0230);

2m @ 0.5g/t Au from 33m (BARAC0230); and

1m @ 0.4g/t Au from 59m (BARAC0233).

During the drilling campaign, five rock samples were collected from areas of interest, with a sheared felsic rock returning a gold result of 15.4g/t Au (Figure 2). This result confirms the prospectivity of the felsic lithologies to be a source of hydrothermal fluids which have created significant structural pathways for gold- bearing fluid migration.