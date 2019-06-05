Arrow Minerals : Drilling at Helsinki Confirms Mineralised Corridor

ASX: AMD
6 June 2019
DRILLING AT HELSINKI CONFIRMS MINERALISED CORRIDOR
Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to announce results from first pass aircore (AC) and stratigraphic drilling programmes at the Helsinki Prospect within the Strickland Gold Project, located 125 kilometres north-west of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia (Figure 1).
The Helsinki Prospect is a large, high-priority target along a major fault within the Yerilgee Greenstone Belt, that extends over five kilometres of strike and is up to two kilometres wide. The drill programme was designed to test key litho-structural settings associated with anomalous gold-in-soil targets. A total of 55 holes for 1,768m (average depth 32m) were completed, with results providing accurate geological and geochemical data for targeting and ongoing exploration programmes (Figure 3).
Drilling at Helsinki has confirmed that a large felsic porphyry is located internal to Banded Iron Formations (BIF) and mafic volcanic lithologies. The NNW-trending sheared contact between the porphyry and mafic lithologies forms a major domain boundary associated with gold anomalism which was intersected in multiple drill lines over four kilometres. This boundary is interpreted to be a major mineralised fluid pathway, with significant drill results including:
-
6m @ 1.1g/t Au from 11m (STKAC0100), incl. 3m @ 1.8g/t Au;
-
1m @ 1.3g/t Au from 53m (BARAC0230);
-
2m @ 0.5g/t Au from 33m (BARAC0230); and
-
1m @ 0.4g/t Au from 59m (BARAC0233).
During the drilling campaign, five rock samples were collected from areas of interest, with a sheared felsic rock returning a gold result of 15.4g/t Au (Figure 2). This result confirms the prospectivity of the felsic lithologies to be a source of hydrothermal fluids which have created significant structural pathways for gold- bearing fluid migration.
Figure 1 - Strickland Gold Project location map
Figure 2 - Felsic rock chip sample grading 15.4 g/t Au
Figure 3 - Simplified geology of the Helsinki Prospect over gravity image (1VD)
Next Steps
Further drilling at Helsinki will be targeted in areas where the margins of NNW-trending structures (major mineralised fluid pathways) and geological contacts intersect NE-NW trending cross cutting faults. A major fault jog (or flexure) at the northern end of the Helsinki porphyry is coincident with NE-NW cross cutting faults and NNW-trending mineralised structures. Fault jogs and cross cutting structures are commonly known to create favourable sites for gold mineralisation in Archean greenstone terrains elsewhere in the Eastern Goldfields and Southern Cross Domain.
About Strickland Gold Project
The Strickland Gold Project covers over 1,350km2 of prospective Archean greenstones, over 150 kilometres of strike across the Yerilgee, Evanston, Mt Manning and South Elvire Greenstone Belts. Modern gold exploration has been limited at Strickland with a focus historically on iron ore exploration. Arrow has been actively exploring the Strickland Gold Project since 2016 and has identified high priority gold targets ranging in size and scale from 1 to 20 kilometres along strike.
Within these gold target areas, Arrow has acquired high-qualityproject-wide datasets including detailed gravity and aeromagnetic surveys, geological mapping and surface BLEG samples. Soil sampling, AC and reverse circulation drilling has also been completed over the T1, T2, T6 and T8 Prospects. Data processing, statistical analysis and data interpretation of the regional data sets has significantly increased the geological understanding of the gold targets with identification of key mineralising structures, controls and potential deposit types.
For further information visit www.arrowminerals.com.auor contact:
Arrow Minerals Limited
Mr Steven Michael
Managing Director
-
info@arrowminerals.com.au
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Miss Melanie Sutterby who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Miss Sutterby is a part-time employee of Arrow and has more than five years' experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves". Miss Sutterby consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Additionally, Miss Sutterby confirms that the entity is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in the ASX releases referred to in this report.
Appendix A: Significant Drilling Results (>0.3g/t Au)
|
|
Hole
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
Interval
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
ID
|
(m)
|
|
(m)
|
|
(m)
|
|
(g/t Au)
|
|
|
STKAC0100
|
11
|
|
17
|
|
6
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl.
|
11
|
|
14
|
|
3
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0355
|
0
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0357
|
39
|
|
45
|
|
6
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0383
|
39
|
|
42
|
|
3
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARAC0230
|
33
|
|
35
|
|
2
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
54
|
|
1
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
56
|
|
1
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARAC0233
|
57
|
|
58
|
|
1
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
60
|
|
1
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARAC0236
|
69
|
|
71
|
|
2
|
|
0.3
|
Significant gold assay intersections (using a 0.1g/t Au lower cut) are reported over a minimum down hole interval of 3m at +0.30g/t Au. Intervals may contain up to 3m of internal dilution. Intervals reported are down hole intervals, true widths are unknown at this stage of exploration.
Appendix B: Drill Collar Information
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
|
|
Easting
|
|
|
Northing
|
|
|
RL (m)
|
|
|
Drill Type
|
|
|
Dip
|
|
|
Azimuth
|
|
|
EOH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depth (m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0355
|
794450
|
|
6663850
|
|
491
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0356
|
794550
|
|
6663850
|
|
490
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0357
|
794650
|
|
6663850
|
|
488
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0358
|
794750
|
|
6663850
|
|
487
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0359
|
794850
|
|
6663850
|
|
487
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0360
|
796250
|
|
6663425
|
|
468
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0361
|
796350
|
|
6663425
|
|
467
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0362
|
796450
|
|
6663425
|
|
467
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0363
|
796300
|
|
6663425
|
|
500
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0364
|
797500
|
|
6662410
|
|
481
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0365
|
797450
|
|
6662410
|
|
500
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0366
|
797400
|
|
6662410
|
|
477
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0367
|
797350
|
|
6662410
|
|
500
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0368
|
797300
|
|
6662410
|
|
474
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0369
|
797250
|
|
6662410
|
|
500
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0370
|
797100
|
|
6662410
|
|
471
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0371
|
797000
|
|
6662410
|
|
469
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0372
|
796950
|
|
6662410
|
|
500
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0373
|
796900
|
|
6662410
|
|
469
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0374
|
796800
|
|
6662410
|
|
469
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0375
|
796700
|
|
6662410
|
|
470
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0376
|
796600
|
|
6662260
|
|
472
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0377
|
796500
|
|
6662260
|
|
473
|
|
|
AC
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
|
|
|
Easting
|
|
|
|
Northing
|
|
|
RL (m)
|
|
|
Drill Type
|
|
|
Dip
|
|
|
Azimuth
|
|
|
EOH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depth (m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0378
|
|
796400
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
474
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0379
|
|
796300
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0380
|
|
796200
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0382
|
|
796000
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0383
|
|
795900
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0384
|
|
795800
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0387
|
|
796550
|
|
|
|
6662260
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0388
|
|
796050
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0389
|
|
795950
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0390
|
|
795900
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0391
|
|
795850
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0392
|
|
795800
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0394
|
|
795700
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0395
|
|
795650
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
488
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0396
|
|
795550
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0397
|
|
795450
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0398
|
|
795500
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
490
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0399
|
|
796000
|
|
|
|
6661880
|
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0400
|
|
796600
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0401
|
|
796500
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0402
|
|
796400
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0403
|
|
796450
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0404
|
|
796350
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0405
|
|
796300
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
476
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0406
|
|
796200
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0407
|
|
796250
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0408
|
|
796100
|
|
|
|
6661020
|
|
|
|
472
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0409
|
|
797300
|
|
|
|
6659950
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0410
|
|
797200
|
|
|
|
6659950
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0411
|
|
797100
|
|
|
|
6659950
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STKAC0412
|
|
797000
|
|
|
|
6659950
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
AC
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
0
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coordinates are reported in GDA94 MGA Zone 51.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix C: Rock Chip Location Information.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample_ID
|
|
|
Easting (m)
|
|
|
Northing (m)
|
|
|
Sample Type
|
|
Gold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(g/t Au)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCK_T11_01
|
795581
|
|
|
6661876
|
|
|
|
Rock Chip
|
0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCK_T11_02
|
795490
|
|
|
6661867
|
|
|
|
Rock Chip
|
0.001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCK_T11_03
|
796284
|
|
|
6661031
|
|
|
|
Rock Chip
|
0.053
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCK_T11_04
|
795122
|
|
|
6663778
|
|
|
|
Rock Chip
|
15.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROCK_T11_05
|
796880
|
|
|
6659922
|
|
|
|
Rock Chip
|
0.005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coordinates are reported in GDA94 MGA Zone 51.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
