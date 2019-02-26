Arrow Minerals : Further Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Strickland

ASX: AMD

27 February 2019

FURTHER GOLD MINERALISATION INTERSECTED AT STRICKLAND

HIGHLIGHTS:

 Shallow fence line drilling at T2d and T6 Prospects confirm mineralised corridors with gold mineralisation intersected in multiple drill holes on adjacent fence lines

 Drilling at T6a Prospect intersected gold mineralisation in the majority of drill holes over a 600m strike length and remains open to the west

 3,500m drilled at T2d with gold mineralisation confirmed along the entire 3km sheared granite and remaining open to the north, south and west

 Recently acquired detailed aeromagnetic and ground gravity data has been integrated and will be used to further refine prospective target areas

Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to provide results from shallow fence line drilling at the T2d and T6 Prospects within the 100% owned Strickland Gold Project, located 125km north-west of Kalgoorlie in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia (Figure 1).

A total of 174 holes were drilled at the T6 Prospect for 8,500m, with results from the first batch of holes released on 22 November 2018. Assay results from the remaining holes have been received, with gold mineralisation intersected in nearly all holes along a 700m-long BIF-contact at the T6a Prospect.

At the T2d Prospect, 80 shallow aircore holes were drilled for 3,500m (average depth 45m) across a 3km-long sheared granite adjacent to the edge of the South Elvire Greenstone belt.

Significant gold programme include:interceptsfromthedrilling

 T6a - 3m @ 1.1g/t from 25m and 3m @ 0.9g/t from 52m (STKAC0208);

 T6c - 12m @ 0.4g/t from 28m, including 3m @ 0.9g/t from 37m (STKAC0230);

 T6d - 3m @ 2.3g/t from 22m (STK0259); and

 T2d - 3m @ 0.7g/t from 10m (STK0338).

The fence line drilling programme was designed to follow up geochemical (gold-in-soil) anomalies and the results have confirmed several mineralised corridors, especially at T6a, T6c and T2d. Recently acquired aeromagnetic and ground gravity data will be used to further refine prospective target areas for deeper reverse circulation drill testing.

T6 Prospect

Drilling at T6 was designed to test a number of gold targets defined by detailed soil sampling, previous wide spaced aircore drilling and lithostructural mapping. Drilling commenced over the T6c mineralised corridor, followed by fence lines over T6a, T6b and T6d (Figure 2). A total of 174 holes have been drilled for 8,500m. Arrow has previously released results from the first 83 holes at T6c, with intersections including 4m @ 8.5g/t from surface and 3m @ 7.1g/t from 26m.

Figure 2: T6 Camp with mineralised corridor and drill collar locations

A total of 28 angled aircore holes for 1,650m (average depth of 59m) were drilled at the T6a Prospect, where previous drilling has identified gold mineralisation in a siliceous sulfidic unit within the lower BIF. Nearly all of the drill holes at T6a intersected gold mineralisation (Figure 3), with a second mineralised corridor identified. Mineralisation occurs along a north-south trending contact between an interbedded BIF/ultramafic unit and a large porphyritic intrusion (Figure 3, Section A-A').

Drill hole STKAC0208 intersected multiple zones of mineralisation, including:

 6m @ 0.7g/t from 25m, including 3m @ 1.1g/t from 25m; and

 18m @ 0.4g/t from 37m, including 3m @ 0.9g/t from 52m.

The west-dipping BIF-porphyry contact has potential for down dip extensions and remains open to the west, north and south of the identified mineralisation.

Figure 3: Drilling at T6a Prospect with section A-A' (inset) showing gold mineralisation in BIF units

Drilling at the northern extent of the mineralised corridor at T6c has continued to intersect mineralised porphyry intrusions in a complex structural setting, giving confidence to the interpretation of a camp-scale structural corridor with multiple mineralised centres. Depth of weathering in the northern extents of the corridor is shallower than areas previously reported, with most of the mineralisation occurring in fresh rock.

The first fence line of drilling at the T6d Prospect targeted the contact between the greenstone sequence and a large granitoid intrusion in the hinge of a regional anticline. Drilling intersected a similar sequence of porphyritic intrusions hosted by mafic and ultramafic rocks as seen in other parts of the T6 Prospect. Gold mineralisation in drill hole STKAC0259 (3m @ 2.3g/t from 22m) appears to be hosted in a lamprophyre dyke.

In late 2018, Arrow completed detailed aeromagnetic and ground gravity surveys over the Evanston and Yerilgee Greenstone Belts, including over the T6 Prospect area (Figures 4 & 5). These geophysical surveys, along with Arrow's increased understanding of local geology and mineralised structures will enhance the Company's exploration drilling programmes in 2019.

Figure 4: Detailed aeromagnetic surveys over Figure 5: Ground gravity survey

Evanston and Yerilgee Greenstone Belts (800m x 400m stations)

T2 Prospect

The T2 Prospect is located in the South Elvire greenstone belt adjacent to the regionally significant Evanston Shear. Arrow has completed 80 shallow aircore drill holes for 3,500m at the T2d Prospect (Figure 6), which is defined by a 3km long gold-in-soil anomaly directly overlying a sheared granite adjacent to the edge of the South Elvire Greenstone belt. The sheared granite has been mapped and contains rafts of mafic amphibolite and locally intense epidote alteration and quartz veining.

Drilling at the T2d Prospect was undertaken on 200m spaced lines, with angled holes drilled to an average depth of 45m across the sheared granite. Gold mineralisation was intersected in the majority of drill holes, with several holes returning +0.5g/t Au within 15m of surface. The best intersection was in STKAC0338, which returned 3m @ 0.7g/t from 10m.

The drill programme has confirmed gold mineralisation occurs along a regional-scale bend in the shear identified in ground gravity and high-resolution airborne magnetic data. Along this section, higher grade mineralisation appears to be controlled by a series of NW-trending faults intersecting the main shear at regular intervals. The T2d Prospect remains open to the west, north and south.

Figure 6: Map of T2d Prospect showing drill collar locations and gold mineralisation

2019 Exploration Programme

During 2018, Arrow acquired several project-wide datasets at the Strickland Gold Project, including:

 Geology - detailed structural mapping and lithostructural interpretation;

 Geochemistry - 400m x 100m soil surveys over the majority of camp-scale targets, including infill surveys on 200m x 50m and 50m x 50m spacing; and

 Geophysics - 25m line-spaced aeromagnetic surveys over Evanston and Yerilgee Greenstone Belts and a project-wide 800m x 400m ground gravity survey.

Arrow will use the newly acquired exploration data and the results of aircore and fence line drilling programmes to identify high-priority drill targets for 2019. In addition to follow-up drill programmes at the T1, T2, T6 and T8 Prospects, Arrow will commence first pass drilling at the Yerilgee South prospects, including the large T11 and T14 Prospects.