Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arrow Minerals : Sale of 49% interest in Pilbara Gold Project to Pacton for C$2 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:52am CEST

ASX: AMD

23 August 2018

ARROW SELLS 49% INTEREST IN PILBARA GOLD PROJECT

TO PACTON GOLD INC. FOR C$2 MILLION IN CASH AND SHARES

Arrow Minerals Limited (Arrow or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to dispose of its remaining 49% interest in the Pilbara Gold Project (Project) to Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC) (Pacton) for consideration of C$1,000,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Pacton shares (Consideration). The Share Sale Agreement (Agreement) has been submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for final acceptance.

The Project consists of two exploration licences and two exploration licence applications totalling 609km2 in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia. Arrow sold a 51% interest in the Project to Pacton in May and entered into a joint venture whereby Pacton could increase its interest to 80% through expenditure and payment obligations (see announcement on 14 May 2018). The Agreement entered into today enables Pacton to acquire a 100% interest in the Project, while preserving the following rights and obligations to Arrow:

  • Pacton will pay Arrow C$200,000 upon granting of the exploration licence applications, with C$100,000 paid on the grant of each application;

  • Arrow will receive a Discovery Bonus of C$500,000 in cash upon Pacton publishing a gold resource at the Project of over 100,000oz in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (TSXV equivalent of the JORC Code); and

  • Arrow retains all rights to explore, mine and extract lithium, caesium and tantalum from the Project.

The Consideration is payable within 10 days of receiving final acceptance from the TSXV, with the shares issued to be subject to a voluntary escrow period to 30 June 2019.

Following completion of the transaction, Arrow will own 3,086,957 ordinary shares and 1,086,957 warrants (C$0.35 exercise price, expiry 22 May 2021) in Pacton with a market value of $1.8 million.

Commenting on the Agreement with Pacton, Arrow's Managing Director, Mr Steven Michael, said:

"The Agreement entered into today with Pacton over the remaining 49% interest in the Pilbara Gold Project is a great outcome for both companies. Pacton can continue to consolidate, expand and explore its large tenement position in the Pilbara region, while Arrow will benefit from owning ~3.3% of the issued capital of Pacton.

The cash payment of C$1 million will be used to fund Arrow's exploration activities at the Strickland Gold Project, where the recent drilling programme has intersected considerable bedrock gold mineralisation and confirmed the gold-bearing potential of this project."

For further information visit www.arrowminerals.com.au or contact:

Arrow Minerals Limited

Mr Steven Michael Managing Director

E: info@arrowminerals.com.au

Arrow Minerals Limited

18/40 St Quentin Ave, Claremont WA 6010

Tel

+61 (8) 9383 3330

ABN 49 112 609 846

PO Box 886, Claremont WA 6910

Fax

+61 (8) 9486 4799

Page 1

Disclaimer

Arrow Minerals Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36aNORTH ENERGY : Results for the second quarter and first half year 2018
PU
07:36aMEDIGENE : participates at five upcoming conferences
PU
07:35aINSTONE REAL ESTATE : increases its business results in the first half of 2018 and raises forecast for the full year
EQ
07:34aEXCLUSIVE - CHINA'S UNIPEC TO RESUME U.S. OIL PURCHASES AFTER TARIFF POLICY CHANGE : sources
RE
07:33aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Subsidiary Indiana Packers Corporation to Acquire Specialty Foods Group
AQ
07:32aSHOTSPOTTER : Government looks to boost surveillance
AQ
07:31aFULHAM SHORE : Franco Manca owner brings in more dough after tough period
AQ
07:31aJOHN LAING : Sharp rise in profits and asset values as John Laing Group's share price jumps
AQ
07:31aPLAYTECH : China gambling crackdown hits Playtech
AQ
07:31aTESLA : Shareholder pleads with Elon Musk to keep Tesla private in open letter
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3BACHEM HOLDING AG : FIRST HALF OF 2018: Further rise in net profit; delayed sales/EBIT to be made good in seco..
4CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
5Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.