ArrowStream Announces Record Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream, Inc. (“ArrowStream”), the leader in supply chain visibility software for the foodservice industry, announced its fifth consecutive year of record growth. ArrowStream’s continued momentum was driven by the addition of 17 new clients as well as its fifth straight year of 100% customer retention.



New clients for 2018 included Dairy Queen, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Bojangles’, Papa Murphy’s, Krystal, Mellow Mushroom, UPGC (YUM! Canada), and Performance Food Group while renewals included QSCC, Panda Restaurant Group, SpenDifference/Foodbuy, SMS, Coffee & Bagel Brands, Sygma and Ben E. Keith.

“Our clients are some of the most forward-thinking market leaders who expect ArrowStream to continue to deliver best-of-class market solutions. We welcomed many incredible partners in 2018 and we look forward to continuing to help all our clients tackle their biggest foodservice supply chain challenges,” said Jeff Dorr, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. “The notable increase in adoption of our technology signifies the industry’s need for, and support of, ArrowStream’s mission to create a more transparent and intelligent foodservice supply chain.”

ArrowStream’s solutions help improve supply chain visibility, inventory management, contract price compliance, and inbound logistics. ArrowStream continued to innovate and expand its offering in 2018 with the launch of a major upgrade to its Quality Incident Management solution , which tracks and resolves restaurant-level product quality and service incidents. In addition, ArrowStream acquired American Restaurant Association (ARA) in June, which brought substantial new services for sourcing teams such as commodity price forecasting and software for administering RFPs.

About ArrowStream

Founded in 2000, ArrowStream is a foodservice supply chain technology company that helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream serves hundreds of restaurant operators, distributors and food manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.arrowstream.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Hubbard

ArrowStream, Inc.