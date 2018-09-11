ArrowStream Renews and Expands Partnership with Coffee & Bagel Brands to Include Bruegger's Bagels

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream®, a foodservice supply chain technology innovator that combines market-leading software and industry data intelligence to improve supply chain performance, announced today that Coffee & Bagel Brands , a multi-unit restaurant operator including the Caribou Coffee®, Einstein Bros.® Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels®, and Manhattan Bagel® brands, has renewed its license of ArrowStream’s OnDemand technology. With this renewal, Coffee & Bagel Brands will also deploy the OnDemand solution in its latest brand acquisition, Bruegger’s Bagels®.



OnDemand enables companies like Coffee & Bagel Brands to quickly identify price variance savings opportunities and proactively address the most pressing threats in their supply chain. The need for traditional data mining practices to identify these challenges is eliminated and is replaced with centralized visibility into inventory, pricing and quality assurance information across multiple brands.

“A long-time customer, Coffee & Bagel Brands continues to partner with ArrowStream because of our foodservice supply chain technology and industry expertise in optimizing the performance of their supply chain network as it grows in complexity. We continue to push the envelope to drive positive results for Coffee & Bagel Brands and look forward to our Supplier collaboration and discovery application being key components for their expansion,” said Jeff Dorr, Chief Customer Officer, ArrowStream. “It is always a challenge to manage multi-concept restaurants. The varying concepts share similar strategic objectives among their corporate teams, and OnDemand helps them realize those synergies.”

“With ArrowStream, we have the right technology and services to manage our supply chain as it grows with the onboarding of Bruegger’s Bagels,” said Curt Bourg, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Coffee & Bagel Brands. “One major goal is to consolidate items across multiple brands. ArrowStream’s Supplier Discovery and Non-Contracted Spend tiles will support us in achieving those goals by identifying suppliers and potential new items. Beyond supplier identification, ArrowStream provides us with market-leading technology as well as industry and process expertise. They are a proven partner that we continue to grow with as we expand our portfolio footprint.”

About ArrowStream

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, ArrowStream is the first company to connect the foodservice industry into a centralized solution for supply chain management, optimizing powerful data to provide unprecedented levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight. ArrowStream has been serving the foodservice industry for more than 18 years, combining proven supply chain and logistics expertise with data science and analytics to help clients rethink and optimize their supply chains. For more information on ArrowStream, please visit https://www.arrowstream.com.

