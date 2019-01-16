Arrowgrass Has Agreed to an Extension of Its Irrevocable Undertaking Regarding Its Holdings in Basware Corporation

The investment funds of Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP (“Arrowgrass”)
hold, directly and indirectly, over 24 per cent of all shares and votes
in Basware Corporation (“Basware”), a Finnish listed company
providing networked source-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing services.
Arrowgrass refers to the announcements made by Basware on 16 November
2018, 20 November 2018 and 7 December 2018 with regard to a possible
tender offer by Tradeshift Holdings Inc. (“Tradeshift”) for
Basware.
Arrowgrass announces that it has agreed, under certain conditions, to
extend an irrevocable undertaking with Tradeshift to accept a tender
offer by Tradeshift for Basware, should Tradeshift publicly announce its
tender offer in accordance with applicable laws and regulations no later
than 28 February, 2019.
Arrowgrass recognizes that Basware has emphasized in its announcements
that the launch of the tender offer remains uncertain.
About Arrowgrass
Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP is a London headquartered alternative
asset manager that was founded in February 2008. Currently, Arrowgrass
manages the following four funds: Arrowgrass Master Fund Ltd.,
Arrowgrass Equity Focus Fund Limited, Arrowgrass Customised Solutions I
Limited, and Arrowgrass Inflection Fund Limited.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005667/en/