Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arrowgrass Has Agreed to an Irrevocable Undertaking Regarding Its Holdings in Basware Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 06:57pm CET

The investment funds of Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP (“Arrowgrass”) hold, directly and indirectly, 24.8 per cent of all shares and votes in Basware Corporation (“Basware”), a Finnish listed company providing networked source-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing services. Arrowgrass refers to the announcements made by Basware on 16 November 2018, 20 November 2018 and 7 December 2018 with regard to a possible tender offer by Tradeshift Holdings Inc. (“Tradeshift”) for Basware.

Arrowgrass announces that it has agreed to an irrevocable undertaking with Tradeshift to accept a tender offer by Tradeshift for Basware, should Tradeshift make such a tender offer, under certain conditions, including, among other, that (i) such tender offer is publicly announced in accordance with applicable laws and regulations no later than 7 January, 2019, (ii) the offer price in such tender offer is no less than EUR 46.50 per share (the “Minimum Offer Price”), (iii) the tender offer is completed no later than three months after the tender offer has been announced, and (iv) no competing offer is made with a consideration more than 30 percent higher than the Minimum Offer Price.

Arrowgrass recognizes that Basware has emphasized in its announcements that the launch of the tender offer remains uncertain.

About Arrowgrass

Arrowgrass Capital Partners is a London headquartered alternative asset manager that was founded in February 2008. Currently, Arrowgrass manages the following four funds: Arrowgrass Master Fund Ltd., Arrowgrass Equity Focus Fund Limited, Arrowgrass Customised Solutions I Limited, and Arrowgrass Inflection Fund Limited.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pDOHA BANK QPSC : Qatar Chapter of NEA celebrates 56th Engineers' Day
AQ
08:21pREGION FACES 'DIABESITY' EXPLOSION BY 2045 : Study
AQ
08:19pMANCHESTER UNITED : Crystal Palace leave City in ruins at Etihad
AQ
08:19pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Napoli keep tabs on Juventus, AC Milan out of top four
AQ
08:11pNIO : China's Tesla wannabe NIO eyes luxury cars amid sluggish market
AQ
08:05pItaly budget deal threatens EU push over fiscal rules - Weidmann
RE
07:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City suffers shocking defeat to Crystal Palace
AQ
07:42pPARSIAN : Third hub of petrochemicals being created on Persian Gulf coasts
AQ
07:27pNavy Federal Extends Paycheck Relief to Those Affected by Government Shutdown
BU
07:21pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Manchester United role long term
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : What Amazon Isn't Telling Investors About Its Revenue
2AT&T : AT&T : Is Cooking Up Some 5G Bullshit
3JD.COM : WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
4APPLE : APPLE : This Apple launch Bad Lip Reading parody is the best thing you'll see today
5NESTLÉ : CREDIT SUISSE CHAIRMAN SAYS ON TRACK TO BOOST EQUITY RETURN: media

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.