Arrowgrass Has Agreed to an Irrevocable Undertaking Regarding Its Holdings in Basware Corporation

The investment funds of Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP (“Arrowgrass”)
hold, directly and indirectly, 24.8 per cent of all shares and votes in
Basware Corporation (“Basware”), a Finnish listed company
providing networked source-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing services.
Arrowgrass refers to the announcements made by Basware on 16 November
2018, 20 November 2018 and 7 December 2018 with regard to a possible
tender offer by Tradeshift Holdings Inc. (“Tradeshift”) for
Basware.
Arrowgrass announces that it has agreed to an irrevocable undertaking
with Tradeshift to accept a tender offer by Tradeshift for Basware,
should Tradeshift make such a tender offer, under certain conditions,
including, among other, that (i) such tender offer is publicly announced
in accordance with applicable laws and regulations no later than 7
January, 2019, (ii) the offer price in such tender offer is no less than
EUR 46.50 per share (the “Minimum Offer Price”), (iii) the tender
offer is completed no later than three months after the tender offer has
been announced, and (iv) no competing offer is made with a consideration
more than 30 percent higher than the Minimum Offer Price.
Arrowgrass recognizes that Basware has emphasized in its announcements
that the launch of the tender offer remains uncertain.
About Arrowgrass
Arrowgrass Capital Partners is a London headquartered alternative asset
manager that was founded in February 2008. Currently, Arrowgrass manages
the following four funds: Arrowgrass Master Fund Ltd., Arrowgrass Equity
Focus Fund Limited, Arrowgrass Customised Solutions I Limited, and
Arrowgrass Inflection Fund Limited.
