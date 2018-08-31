Arrowhead Completes Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it
has completed dosing of a Phase 1 clinical study of ARO-AAT, the
company’s second generation subcutaneously administered RNA interference
(RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for a rare genetic
liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Arrowhead
intends to submit a late-breaking abstract with initial clinical data on
ARO-AAT to the Liver Meeting®, the Annual Meeting of the
American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), being held
in November 2018.
AROAAT1001 (NCT03362242)
is a Phase 1 single- and multiple-ascending dose study to evaluate the
safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and effect of ARO-AAT on serum
alpha-1 antitrypsin levels in healthy adult volunteers. The study
includes 7 cohorts in which subjects receive placebo, a single dose of
ARO-AAT, or three monthly doses of ARO-AAT at doses of 35 (single dose
only), 100, 200, or 300 mg. Additional cohorts were planned at a dose of
400 mg, but were deemed unnecessary based on observed activity at lower
doses.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable
diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio
of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies
trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and
durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a
mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a
specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein.
Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of
gene silencing.
