Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming October 2018 Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following upcoming events:

The 14th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society – Seattle, September 30-October 3, 2018

October 1, 9:20 a.m. PDT – Zhen Li, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s senior vice president of chemistry and non-clinical development, will deliver an oral presentation titled, “Direct conjugation approaches in RNAi come of age – Successful delivery outside of hepatocytes”

October 1, 5:00 p.m. PDT – Rui Zhu, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s senior process chemist, will deliver an oral presentation titled, “Subcutaneous delivery of an effective RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate silencing angiopoietin-like protein 3 for treatment of hyperlipidemia”

October 3, 4:00 p.m. PDT – James Hamilton M.D., MBA, Arrowhead’s vice president of clinical development, will deliver an invited, late-breaker oral presentation titled, “Clinical Development of RNAi Therapeutics for HBV and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency”

2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference – New York, October 1-3, 2018

October 2, 10:55 a.m. EDT – Christopher Anzalone, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s president and chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation

2018 International HBV Meeting - The Molecular Biology of Hepatitis B – Taormina, Italy, October 3-6, 2018

October 5, 1:00 p.m. CEST – Christine Wooddell, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s director of liver targeting, will deliver a poster presentation titled, “Gene expression analysis during and after RNAi treatment of chronically HBV infected chimpanzees”

Chardan 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – New York, October 9, 2018

October 9, 1:00 p.m. EDT – Bruce Given, M.D., Arrowhead’s chief operating officer, will participate in a fireside chat

Arrowhead Analyst and Investor R&D Day – New York, October 16, 2018

October 16, 1:00 p.m. EDT – Arrowhead management and external key opinion leaders will discuss Arrowhead’s emerging pipeline of RNAi therapeutics

North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference – Denver, October 18-20, 2018

October 18, 11:15 a.m. MDT – Erik Bush, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s director of extra-hepatic targeting, will deliver a poster presentation titled, “A novel targeted RNAi molecule (TRiM™) delivery platform for the therapeutic inhibition of ENaC in cystic fibrosis lung disease”

A copy of the presentation materials and webcast links, if the presentation is being webcast, may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

