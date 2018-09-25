Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming October 2018 Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is
scheduled to present at the following upcoming events:
The 14th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society –
Seattle, September 30-October 3, 2018
October 1, 9:20 a.m. PDT – Zhen Li, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s senior
vice president of chemistry and non-clinical development, will deliver
an oral presentation titled, “Direct conjugation approaches in RNAi
come of age – Successful delivery outside of hepatocytes”
October 1, 5:00 p.m. PDT – Rui Zhu, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s senior
process chemist, will deliver an oral presentation titled, “Subcutaneous
delivery of an effective RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate
silencing angiopoietin-like protein 3 for treatment of hyperlipidemia”
October 3, 4:00 p.m. PDT – James Hamilton M.D., MBA, Arrowhead’s
vice president of clinical development, will deliver an invited,
late-breaker oral presentation titled, “Clinical Development of RNAi
Therapeutics for HBV and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency”
2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference – New York,
October 1-3, 2018
October 2, 10:55 a.m. EDT – Christopher Anzalone, Ph.D.,
Arrowhead’s president and chief executive officer, will deliver a
corporate presentation
2018 International HBV Meeting - The Molecular Biology of Hepatitis B –
Taormina, Italy, October 3-6, 2018
October 5, 1:00 p.m. CEST – Christine Wooddell, Ph.D.,
Arrowhead’s director of liver targeting, will deliver a poster
presentation titled, “Gene expression analysis during and after RNAi
treatment of chronically HBV infected chimpanzees”
Chardan 2nd Annual Genetic Medicines
Conference – New York, October 9, 2018
October 9, 1:00 p.m. EDT – Bruce Given, M.D., Arrowhead’s chief
operating officer, will participate in a fireside chat
Arrowhead Analyst and Investor R&D Day – New York, October
16, 2018
October 16, 1:00 p.m. EDT – Arrowhead management and external key
opinion leaders will discuss Arrowhead’s emerging pipeline of RNAi
therapeutics
North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference – Denver, October
18-20, 2018
October 18, 11:15 a.m. MDT – Erik Bush, Ph.D., Arrowhead’s
director of extra-hepatic targeting, will deliver a poster presentation
titled, “A novel targeted RNAi molecule (TRiM™) delivery
platform for the therapeutic inhibition of ENaC in cystic fibrosis lung
disease”
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable
diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio
of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies
trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and
durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a
mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a
specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein.
Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of
gene silencing.
